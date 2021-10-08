Elon Musk Moves Tesla Headquarters to Texas, Bids Farewell to California

Just as his on and off again best buddy Joe Rogan did late last year, Tesla and Space X frontman Elon Musk has decided he’s had enough of California. He announced this morning that Tesla’s corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, California is to be relocated to the southwest Texas city of Austin.
Musk first gave indications of his intent to transfer large quantities of Tesla and Space X infrastructure from one state to the other in 2020 but gave no precise timetable for the big move. Musk finally put an end to speculation when he declared that the exodus from California would soon begin in earnest.
To say Musk and Tesla have been at odds with California state officials in the past is a gross understatement. In the early days of the current global health crisis, Musk jousted with Bay Area lawmakers enforcing enhanced stay-at-home orders. He’s also been critical of a state corporate tax system that he believes encourages California businesses to set up their headquarters elsewhere.
In his press conference, Musk stated that the exorbitant cost of housing in and around the Palo Alto facility was forcing employees to live farther away and thus make grueling California highway commutes.
Even with this news, Musk insists that a portion of Tesla’s infrastructure will remain in California indefinitely. Whatever isn’t left behind will be transported to a state that will ostensibly be more accepting of whatever changes the billionaire entrepreneur extraordinaire intends to implement.
Meanwhile, Tesla’s Freemont, California production facility is going strong even as a global chip shortage threatens to bring the industry to its knees. The facility which opened in 1972 under General Motors, is working tirelessly to match the impressive output reported by its sister factory in Shanghai. Meaning even when Tesla’s corporate office leaves The Golden State, their impact on the landscape won’t go away any time soon.
