Elon Musk Deploys Starlink for Ukraine After Being Asked on Twitter, It's Impressive

Approximately 11 hours after that tweet, which appeared to have gone unread, Elon Musk tweeted back at Mykhailo Fedorov with a result. According to Elon's tweet, the "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine." Moreover, more terminals are "En route."
In layperson's terms, the deployment of Starlink satellites will allow Ukrainians to access the internet despite what is going on in the country. According to Reuters, internet connectivity in Ukraine was hindered by the Russian invasion, and the southern and eastern parts of the country had the biggest issues with connectivity.
After three years of successful launches by SpaceX, the Starlink service has over 2,000 functional satellites. On February 25, 2022, SpaceX launched 50 Starlink satellites to orbit with a Falcon 9 rocket, but it is unclear if those were meant for Ukraine alone, or if this was a pre-planned launch. What is clear is that SpaceX had a successful deployment of Starlink satellites on Friday, February 25, 2022.
Regardless, Elon Musk proved he cares about helping others, and once again put his money where his mouth was. Earlier this month, SpaceX deployed Starlink satellites as emergency relief in Tonga, so that the country can be reconnected to the internet after the 2022 Hunga Tonga eruption and tsunami.
The deployment of Starlink satellites for internet access in Ukraine is the second emergency relief action done by the service that is expanding its coverage across the world.
@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022
Starlink terminals are coming to Ukraine! Thank you @elonmusk, thank you everyone, who supported Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/xHDYHunhsW— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022
thanx, appreciate it https://t.co/OWm2Yu2WKC— Ukraine / ??????? (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022
Watch Falcon 9 launch 50 Starlink satellites to orbit → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/XtMn7eQaHf— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 25, 2022