Elon Musk Deploys Starlink for Ukraine After Being Asked on Twitter, It's Impressive

27 Feb 2022, 08:06 UTC ·
Elon Musk has taken a break from his usual antics and lent a hand to Ukraine, as the country's internet connection was disrupted by the Russian military's actions. Upon receiving a request from the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine on Twitter, Elon Musk acted.
About 19 hours ago from the time of writing, Mykhailo Fedorov, who is the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, as well as the country's Vice Prime Minister, contacted Elon Musk on Twitter. It happened through a public post nonetheless, where he asked Elon to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations, as well as to address "sane Russians to stand."

Approximately 11 hours after that tweet, which appeared to have gone unread, Elon Musk tweeted back at Mykhailo Fedorov with a result. According to Elon's tweet, the "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine." Moreover, more terminals are "En route."

In layperson's terms, the deployment of Starlink satellites will allow Ukrainians to access the internet despite what is going on in the country. According to Reuters, internet connectivity in Ukraine was hindered by the Russian invasion, and the southern and eastern parts of the country had the biggest issues with connectivity.

After three years of successful launches by SpaceX, the Starlink service has over 2,000 functional satellites. On February 25, 2022, SpaceX launched 50 Starlink satellites to orbit with a Falcon 9 rocket, but it is unclear if those were meant for Ukraine alone, or if this was a pre-planned launch. What is clear is that SpaceX had a successful deployment of Starlink satellites on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Regardless, Elon Musk proved he cares about helping others, and once again put his money where his mouth was. Earlier this month, SpaceX deployed Starlink satellites as emergency relief in Tonga, so that the country can be reconnected to the internet after the 2022 Hunga Tonga eruption and tsunami.

The deployment of Starlink satellites for internet access in Ukraine is the second emergency relief action done by the service that is expanding its coverage across the world.




Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows images of other SpaceX launches, as well as screenshots of the Twitter tread where Elon Musk replied on the matter.

