Elon Musk Confirms Tesla AI Day 2022 Date, Here's What to Expect

The second edition of Tesla's AI Day was originally scheduled for August 19, but it was postponed. Now, Elon Musk officially confirmed AI Day 2022 will be held on September 30, and the Tesla Bot should be the star of the event.
Elon Musk constantly finds ways to try and improve everyday lives, be it with electric vehicles, his Starlink satellites, and now, a humanoid robot.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced the humanoid robot in August last year and it was initially known as the Tesla Bot, its name shifting to Optimus along the way. But now it turns out that he is intending to introduce the robot at this year's edition of AI Day 2022.
The official invitation for the event has a very futuristic vibe, with a few humanoids on the street. But the centerpiece of it all was the much talked about and highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck.
In a new tweet shared on September 28, Elon Musk officially revealed the date for the event, which will be held on September 30 in Palo Alto, California.
Initially, the event was scheduled for August 19, which would've been exactly one year after the first Tesla AI Day, held in 2021. In a tweet from May when he announced the first date, Musk promised "so many cool updates!" He didn't elaborate much but answered to a follower that "the purpose of AI Day is to convince great AI/ software/ chip talent to join Tesla."
He also confirmed that we will have a sneak peek at the Tesla Bot. Just a few weeks after the initial announcement, he hopped on Twitter again to say that the event has been pushed back to September 30, "as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then."
It turns out that the postponed date was enough to get the team ready by that deadline, but we’ll have to see whether the Optimus prototype or Tesla Bot, will actually make an appearance.
Among other products that might show up at this year's AI Day will be the Dojo Chip, more on Full Self-Driving cars, possibly the Tesla Cybertruck, and the Robotaxi. The event will also be streamed live on Tesla’s website and YouTube channel, and expected to start at 5 PM PT / 8 PM EST.
September 28, 2022