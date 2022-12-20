Elon Musk Breaks Silence After Twitter Poll, It's Not to Announce He's Stepping Down Yet

Just two days ago, billionaire Elon Musk created a poll on whether he should still lead Twitter. And now he's finally breaking the silence after the results, but it's not to announce he's stepping down just yet.
Instead, he replied to several people who thought that fake accounts distorted the results of his recent poll and that it was "unwise to run a poll like this" when he is seen as "state enemy #1." The person claimed that a lot of bots voted against him, advising him to run the poll again. To this, Musk simply replied, "Interesting."
But there was another suggestion that also caught his attention: that only $8-a-month Twitter Blue-checked users should be allowed to vote in policy-related polls because they "actually have skin in the game." To which Elon Musk agreed, writing, "Good point. Twitter will make that change."
Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has been focusing on the social media platform and how he should change its policies. But since a lot of people decided to ditch the platform and find somewhere else to voice their truth, Elon Musk decided to ask the people: should he step down as CEO of Twitter?
The former richest man in the world hopped on Twitter, innocently asking, "Should I step down as head of Twitter?” He didn't give any details as to why he decided to ask this now, but millions replied to the poll.
The result might have come as a surprise to Musk, who is a pioneer of "free speech," because, after 17.5 million votes, 57.5 percent of them (amounting to over 10 million) responded yes, asking the Tesla CEO to step down. Only 42.5% thought he should stay in charge.
Although he did note in writing that he “will abide by the results of this poll,” the Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX CEO doesn’t seem to be handing in his notice as CEO any time soon.
Of course, users didn't fail to miss the irony that he isn't exactly standing for "free" speech as he would only allow people to vote only if they give him money for it.
On December 19, ahead of the poll, he promised that "going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes," after he banned all links to other social media networks. But the new vote for CEO didn't go in his favor. However, in mid-November, Musk did tell a court in Delaware that he plans on stepping down and finding someone else to run Twitter in time. So maybe this is all part of a grand exit.
Very interesting when you compared the number of votes versus the number of likes on the tweets.— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 19, 2022
Did bots brigade the Elon poll yesterday? @elonmusk https://t.co/kLnm540itw
Good point. Twitter will make that change.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022