Elon Musk Announces FSD 10.3 Rollback, But It Was Eliminated In Some Cases

In his tweet, Musk elaborated an excuse by claiming that this was “expected with beta software.” He also said it was “impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA.” People like Philip Koopman were quick to contradict the Tesla CEO.
The autonomous drive tech researcher mentions that “it just means they can’t be bothered to do sufficient testing of life-critical software before deploying it to unqualified testers, putting public road users at risk.” Koopman completed that by saying that the way Tesla is dealing with this “strongly suggests irresponsible deployments.” This is something the professor has been criticizing Tesla for, for a long time already.
Some Tesla customers said phantom braking was way worse than ever before. Their cars were braking for vehicles that were way ahead for no reason. Some others said that FSD made their Safety Score drop significantly, which they expect to be corrected. In other words, and despite the issues, they want to get the beta software again.
New FSD users thought that they were getting firmware without the beta software because they had just got it. Other Tesla customers that already had access to it said that was not the case: they also got stripped of beta software.
Tesla fans are now trying to sell the narrative that the backlash on the company’s approach to FSD is due to the media being “in the pockets” of short-sellers. They say this is a conspiracy to make the carmaker with the highest market cap in the world fail.
Publicly testing beta software with untrained drivers that hard brake the cars, sometimes on highways, and “regression in some left turns at traffic lights found by internal QA in 10.3,” as Musk himself mentioned, do not seem to cross their minds as something to worry about. Traffic safety is all that matters, right?
No, it's not "impossible." It just means they can't be bothered to do sufficient testing of life-critical software before deploying it to unqualified testers, putting public road users at risk.— Philip Koopman (@PhilKoopman) October 24, 2021
