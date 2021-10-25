Elon Musk Announces FSD 10.3 Rollback, But It Was Eliminated In Some Cases

FSD

No, it's not "impossible." It just means they can't be bothered to do sufficient testing of life-critical software before deploying it to unqualified testers, putting public road users at risk.

Yes, glad they rolled it back. But this strongly suggests irresponsible deployments. https://t.co/6RbPPcFrF9 — Philip Koopman (@PhilKoopman) October 24, 2021

Still have 2021.36.5.2. Autopilot no longer will engage and the car repeatedly sets off the warning about the car in front of me despite safe following distance and no imminent crashes. Very scary to drive it like this. It floored the break on the highway when AP disengaged. pic.twitter.com/uBDe3DMEsW — Brian Wilson (@Brian_J_Wilson) October 24, 2021

@elonmusk I didn't rollback to v10.2 I rolled back to a non FSDBeta production build 2021.36.5.1 — Chuck Cook (@chazman) October 24, 2021

You are not rolling back to 10.2.

You are rolling back to a production version without fsd beta. — Tesla_Adri (@tesla_adri) October 24, 2021

The people around your car didn't agree to be beta testers — Serial Experiments Layne Staley (@canoepickles) October 25, 2021

FSD beta not working at all. Super laggy, can't enable and tentacles are not in real time, forward collision warning for car nowhere near me... can't even enable autopilot. pic.twitter.com/5aiUopmNwM — Brandon Roberts (@BrandonRob12) October 24, 2021

Elon, please be sure that those that had it but were rolled back still get it. While in FSD it hurt my score and pushed me back to 98. ????????‍?? — InElonWeTrust (@Inelonwetrust__) October 24, 2021

Received #fsdbeta 10.3 this morning, which now is rolled back, now my safety score in the app came back and due to the super sensitive faulty FCW’s, I’m now at a 98 ????. I hope beta returns to whoever had it previously and I don’t have to wait until 98’s get it pic.twitter.com/6d77PFbwTu — kp (@kewanji) October 24, 2021

Nope. Im with you on production for the first time in over a year. Maybe I should press the beta button :) — Chuck Cook (@chazman) October 24, 2021

It’s not just the media, there are a lot of powerful and well connected people who want to stop Tesla.



The entire world economic order is being overturned https://t.co/6ggz0kogKm — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) October 24, 2021