Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Longtime Fan, Nurse George Morris, With a 2022 Jeep Compass

After nineteen seasons on air, The Ellen Show is set to end later this month. But there are quite a few episodes left of the beloved talk show, and Ellen DeGeneres continues her legacy to give away stuff. For example, this time, she honored a longtime guest with a 2022 Jeep Compass (RED) Edition.
On March 17, 2022, it was announced that The Ellen Show’s final episode would air on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Until then, Ellen will welcome her favorite guests (celebrities or not) on air for the last time and continue to do giveaways.
For the May 11, 2022, segment, she had a longtime fan as a guest, Nurse George Morris. He first appeared on the show in 2011 and proclaimed himself a huge fan of the talk show host. Incidentally, they also share a birthday.
Now, over a decade later, Nurse George, who became one of Ellen’s most memorable guests, had the opportunity to join her on stage again. In typical fashion for Ellen, she also had a major surprise going on. With the help of OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, they joined forces with Jeep and honored Nurse George’s effort on the frontlines during the health crisis with a 2022 Jeep Compass (RED) Edition.
Last year, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat became the first multi-brand automotive partners for (RED) and pledged at least $4 million in proceeds to the charity, announcing a series of new special edition models. Jeep pledged to support the Global Fund that strengthens health care systems with the sale of every Jeep Compass (RED) Edition and Jeep Renegade (RED) Edition.
The Jeep Compass (RED) Edition comes with a 2.4-liter inline-four MultiAir engine, which sends 177 horsepower (175 ps) and 172 lb-ft (233 Nm) to both axles via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. In addition, the Compass (RED) Edition includes special exterior badging and wheels from the Limited-based High-Altitude Edition.
George Morris’ reaction was exactly what you’d expect, and he couldn’t have been more thrilled with his new car. You can watch the segment below.
