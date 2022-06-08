Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Update 12 Brings Hundreds of Fixes and Improvements

Elite Dangerous is getting one of the biggest updates released since developer Frontier Developments announced that Odyssey expansion for consoles has been canceled. If you haven’t yet transferred your Commander profile from Xbox or PlayStation to PC, now would be a good time to do it if you want to continue your adventures in Odyssey.
Unfortunately, those who don’t own a PC capable to run Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will be limited to playing Horizon on consoles going forward. That said, the PC version of the game has just received a huge update that fixes a ton of issues. While there are a couple of Horizon fixes included for consoles too, the vast majority of changes are aimed at PC players.
This is just a very small batch of fixes and improvements included in this update, so make sure to check the full changelog for all the details. Also, if you’re playing Elite Dangerous on a console, all the Horizon changes are at the bottom of the patch notes.
The changelog is massive but some of the fixes and improvements are pretty important to be skipped, so here are some of changes players should expected from Update 12:
- Added an illegal variant of the Settlement Defence mission to provide support to criminal factions being raided by Omnipol.
- The "Pre-Engineered" Frame Shift Drives obtained through recent in-game events can now have experimental effects applied.
- A shipyard terminal has been added to the on-foot areas within detention centres allowing Commanders to recall their active ship rather than being forced to take a shuttle.
- When a player's bounty is claimed whilst they're on foot, their active ship will be impounded at the detention centre they're sent to.
- Added the ability to access a number of UI elements whilst seated, such as the comms panel.
- You can now interact with the Bartender whilst sitting at the bar (within range).
- The screen attached to the Owner's Chair on the Fleet Carrier is now interactable (whilst seated) and will take the owner to the Carrier Management UI.