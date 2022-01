Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Massive Update Brings Optimization Improvements, Lots of Fixes

Looking at/through glass

Cockpit glass

Galaxy and System Map functionality

Avatar decals

Forward lit VFX

Planet fine textures

Shadows

Emissive rescaling

An issue causing artifacting on the local view in the System Map was fixed

An instancing crash was fixed.

A crashing when entering Supercruise following a low wake was fixed

A crash caused by jumping to the permit-locked HIP 54530 system was fixed

On-foot actions will now update the Codex as expected

On-foot ranks will now display their animation within inbox messages

Rank animations will no longer display as a tier lower than intended

AI will spawn at POIs in multicrew as expected

Omnipol corruption was addressed: their mission-givers will no longer assign illegal missions

Deceased NPCs can be scanned once again at offline settlements

Hostile ships will once again appear as such on the radar

Terminals are no longer obstructed in Shinrarta Dezhra

Planetary port landing pads have an added force field effect

Mining extractors no longer display flashing black squares

NPC crew members will now retaliate when in the Defend state.

Deceased NPCs will no longer cover the reactor console, preventing interaction

Update 10 is meant to address many of the issues players have reported, as well as optimize gameplay features and mechanics that didn’t perform well. The changes below only affect Odyssey, but Elite Dangerous: Horizon got several fixes too, so make sure to check out the full changelog of the update for more details.Developer Frontier Developments announced on Twitter earlier today that servers are back online and the updates for both Odyssey and Horizons expansions are available to download.