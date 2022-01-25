Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Massive Update Brings Optimization Improvements, Lots of Fixes

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey has been suffering from stuttering when players are trying to explore the game’s planets on foot. This has been the expansion’s main issue since its debut last year, so it’s no wonder that out of the 6,000 reviews on Steam, more than a third are negative.
Update 10 is meant to address many of the issues players have reported, as well as optimize gameplay features and mechanics that didn’t perform well. The changes below only affect Odyssey, but Elite Dangerous: Horizon got several fixes too, so make sure to check out the full changelog of the update for more details.Optimization
Developer Frontier Developments announced on Twitter earlier today that servers are back online and the updates for both Odyssey and Horizons expansions are available to download.
- Looking at/through glass
- Cockpit glass
- Galaxy and System Map functionality
- Avatar decals
- Forward lit VFX
- Planet fine textures
- Shadows
- Emissive rescaling
- An issue causing artifacting on the local view in the System Map was fixed
- An instancing crash was fixed.
- A crashing when entering Supercruise following a low wake was fixed
- A crash caused by jumping to the permit-locked HIP 54530 system was fixed
- On-foot actions will now update the Codex as expected
- On-foot ranks will now display their animation within inbox messages
- Rank animations will no longer display as a tier lower than intended
- AI will spawn at POIs in multicrew as expected
- Omnipol corruption was addressed: their mission-givers will no longer assign illegal missions
- Deceased NPCs can be scanned once again at offline settlements
- Hostile ships will once again appear as such on the radar
- Terminals are no longer obstructed in Shinrarta Dezhra
- Planetary port landing pads have an added force field effect
- Mining extractors no longer display flashing black squares
- NPC crew members will now retaliate when in the Defend state.
- Deceased NPCs will no longer cover the reactor console, preventing interaction
