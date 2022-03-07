Elite Dangerous Developer Announces Officially Licensed F1 Manager 2022 Game

Frontier Developments, the studio behind so many successful titles such as Elite Dangerous, Planet Coaster, and Jurassic World Evolution, has just made a surprising announcement concerning its next brand-new IP.
F1 Manager 2022 is Frontier Developments first foray into an annual sports license, as part of a long term, multi-title agreement with F1. The game will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) this summer.
“It’s great to see F1 Manager 2022 take shape and for people to see this exciting title come to life. I know from personal experience that leading a team can be challenging, but it’s certainly rewarding. The F1 Manager franchise is a great opportunity for fans to put themselves in the shoes of a team principal and experience some of that for themselves. I am confident that with their own successful track record in management gaming, Frontier will deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience for fans,” said Ross Brawn, Managing Director - Motorsports, Formula 1.
As the name suggests, F1 Manager 2022 lets players step into the shoes of a team principal and lead their drivers, engineers and fans to glory in the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship and FIA Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship.
Although it won’t involve any racing, the game invites players and F1 fans to own every aspect of leading a team to victory, upgrading cars and race facilities, hiring drivers and engineers, balancing budgets and driver demands.
“We are delighted to partner with the great team at Formula 1. We’ve been working closely with them to deliver a truly authentic experience, and they have provided us with extensive access to all aspects of the sport to enable us to do this. We feel this is the start of something special - we’re looking forward to bringing F1 Manager 2022 to players in summer 2022,” said Frontier CEO and founder, David Braben.
For those who plan to play the game on PC, F1 Manager 2022 is now available to wishlist on Steam and Epic Games Store.
