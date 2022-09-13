Elite Dangerous Console Players Can Now Transfer Their Profiles to PC

“Over the last several months, we have been wrestling with the best way to move forward and it is with a heavy heart we have decided to cancel all console development. We need to be able to move forward with the story of the game, and in order for us to do this we need to focus on a single codebase. Elite Dangerous will continue on console as it is now together with critical updates, but we will focus on new content updates on PC on the post-Odyssey codebase,” explained CEO and franchise co-creator David Braben.
For those still playing on consoles, the Odyssey expansion added important gameplay elements, including the possibility to land on planets and explore them from a dynamic first-person perspective. More importantly, the planet generation has been changed. Unfortunately, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey was marred by numerous technical issues, which probably led to the decision to cancel the launch of the expansion on consoles.
On the bright side, Frontier Developments announced that it will allow console players to transfer their profiles and continue their journey on PC. Although no ETA was provided at the time of the announcement, we’re happy to report that the process of transferring Elite Dangerous profiles from console to PC is now live.
The portal allowing Elite Dangerous players to copy their profiles will remain live indefinitely, Frontier Developments announced. The entire process of copying a profile is completely free and, more importantly, it includes a PC copy of Elite Dangerous. Of course, the original console profile will remain available for play in case you want to continue to play the game on your PlayStation or Xbox console.
In related news, the Odyssey expansion is now on sale on Steam. If you went through the process of copying your profile so that you can play on PC, you’ll want to play the latest version of Elite Dangerous and Odyssey, good or bad, is the newest iteration of your favorite game. With a massive 45% discount, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is definitely a good deal for players moving their profiles from consoles to PC.
For those still playing on consoles, the Odyssey expansion added important gameplay elements, including the possibility to land on planets and explore them from a dynamic first-person perspective. More importantly, the planet generation has been changed. Unfortunately, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey was marred by numerous technical issues, which probably led to the decision to cancel the launch of the expansion on consoles.
On the bright side, Frontier Developments announced that it will allow console players to transfer their profiles and continue their journey on PC. Although no ETA was provided at the time of the announcement, we’re happy to report that the process of transferring Elite Dangerous profiles from console to PC is now live.
- ARX Balance. Please ensure that you purchase desired customisations before you complete the transfer. Any unspent Arx will remain on your original console profile
- Fleet Carriers and their contents. Please decommission these ahead of going through the process so that your resulting Credit balance will be included.
- Your Commander name if it is already in use by another PC player. You will be given the chance to choose a new name as part of the process.
- Squadron membership.
- Friends lists, Block lists and Private Groups.
- Current mission progress.
The portal allowing Elite Dangerous players to copy their profiles will remain live indefinitely, Frontier Developments announced. The entire process of copying a profile is completely free and, more importantly, it includes a PC copy of Elite Dangerous. Of course, the original console profile will remain available for play in case you want to continue to play the game on your PlayStation or Xbox console.
In related news, the Odyssey expansion is now on sale on Steam. If you went through the process of copying your profile so that you can play on PC, you’ll want to play the latest version of Elite Dangerous and Odyssey, good or bad, is the newest iteration of your favorite game. With a massive 45% discount, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is definitely a good deal for players moving their profiles from consoles to PC.