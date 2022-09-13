autoevolution
Elite Dangerous Console Players Can Now Transfer Their Profiles to PC
Frontier Developments announced back in March it has decided to cancel development of the console version of Elite Dangerous, which basically means that PlayStation and Xbox players will never be able to play Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, the latest edition of the game.

13 Sep 2022, 20:40 UTC ·
Over the last several months, we have been wrestling with the best way to move forward and it is with a heavy heart we have decided to cancel all console development. We need to be able to move forward with the story of the game, and in order for us to do this we need to focus on a single codebase. Elite Dangerous will continue on console as it is now together with critical updates, but we will focus on new content updates on PC on the post-Odyssey codebase,” explained CEO and franchise co-creator David Braben.

For those still playing on consoles, the Odyssey expansion added important gameplay elements, including the possibility to land on planets and explore them from a dynamic first-person perspective. More importantly, the planet generation has been changed. Unfortunately, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey was marred by numerous technical issues, which probably led to the decision to cancel the launch of the expansion on consoles.

On the bright side, Frontier Developments announced that it will allow console players to transfer their profiles and continue their journey on PC. Although no ETA was provided at the time of the announcement, we’re happy to report that the process of transferring Elite Dangerous profiles from console to PC is now live.

Frontier Developments has already created a portal to help players copy their profiles, and there’s also a guide available that will take player through all the steps required. Keep in mind though that not everything from your profile will copied and transferred on PC. Here is a list of all the elements that will not be copied:

  • ARX Balance. Please ensure that you purchase desired customisations before you complete the transfer. Any unspent Arx will remain on your original console profile
  • Fleet Carriers and their contents. Please decommission these ahead of going through the process so that your resulting Credit balance will be included.
  • Your Commander name if it is already in use by another PC player. You will be given the chance to choose a new name as part of the process.
  • Squadron membership.
  • Friends lists, Block lists and Private Groups.
  • Current mission progress.
Console players to receive a free PC copy of the game
The portal allowing Elite Dangerous players to copy their profiles will remain live indefinitely, Frontier Developments announced. The entire process of copying a profile is completely free and, more importantly, it includes a PC copy of Elite Dangerous. Of course, the original console profile will remain available for play in case you want to continue to play the game on your PlayStation or Xbox console.

Before you head to the portal to copy your profile, keep in mind that you’ll have to wait several hours. Frontier Developments has just announced that: “due to the overwhelming number of Commanders accessing the Console Copy Portal, wait times can be up to 5hrs. Please bear in mind that you will not be able to play Elite Dangerous whilst the copy process is taking place.”

In related news, the Odyssey expansion is now on sale on Steam. If you went through the process of copying your profile so that you can play on PC, you’ll want to play the latest version of Elite Dangerous and Odyssey, good or bad, is the newest iteration of your favorite game. With a massive 45% discount, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is definitely a good deal for players moving their profiles from consoles to PC.

