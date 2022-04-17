Electrom Recumbent Bike Boasts an Insane Range of 124 Miles per Charge, Can Hit 40 MPH

With its relaxed, cruiser-like riding position and low step-over height for easy access, the Electrom LEV (light electric vehicle) makes you feel like you’re taking your couch out for a spin. And in addition to being comfortable, stable, and easy to maneuver, this weird-looking two-wheeler also boasts a ridiculous range and powerful motors.
The Electrom LEV is Canadian-engineered, with its manufacturer being based in Victoria, British Columbia. It passes as a bicycle in most countries, meaning you don’t need a license or insurance for it. This recumbent electric bike features an aluminum monocoque frame and carbon fiber body panels, is 109” (approximately 277 cm) long, and weighs 125 lb (57 kg) with one battery included. There’s also the option to get two batteries for it, which increases its total weight to 155 lb (70 kg). It can accommodate riders ranging from 152 cm (5 ft) to 198 cm (6.6 ft) in height.
The Electrom is equipped with 20” rims both in front and rear and comes with regenerative braking on the rear wheel, being able to produce up to 2,000W of regenerative power. It features a horn, turn signals, 1,600-lumen LED headlights, front and rear suspension, and a quick-deploy center stand for those times when you have to wait for the traffic light to turn green.
As you would expect with such a hefty vehicle, the Electrom LEV offers 120L of secure cargo space in the rear. If you choose to remove the cargo hatch in the back, you can use that space to carry a passenger instead.
But wait, there’s more to love about the Electrom. This two-wheeler packs dual hub motors, featuring a direct-drive hub motor in the rear (1,200W of continuous power) and a geared Bafang hub motor in the front (500W of continuous power). There are no bicycle gears, you have a GCD (generator chain drive) pedaling system instead, which works like an automatic transmission. This way riders get to pedal as much or little as they wish, enjoying a user-friendly, intuitive electric bike and a pleasant riding experience.
Designed to meet various local e-bike regulations, the Electrom can be set accordingly in terms of speed limits but boasts of being able to hit a top speed of 65 kph (40 mph) with the electric assist.
As for the range of the two-wheeler, the battery pack with a total capacity of 2,800 Wh claims to offer up to 200 km (124 miles) on a charge. Moreover, you can opt for extra batteries and increase that range to a whopping 400 km (248 miles).
The only problem with the Electrom LEV is that we have no idea how much it costs. All we know is that the vehicle is currently produced on a small scale, as a kit, and the manufacturer will only offer pricing information on request, to “serious buyers” who are willing to contact them. You can watch the Electrom LEV in action in the video below, to help you make up your mind whether you want one of these.
The Electrom is equipped with 20” rims both in front and rear and comes with regenerative braking on the rear wheel, being able to produce up to 2,000W of regenerative power. It features a horn, turn signals, 1,600-lumen LED headlights, front and rear suspension, and a quick-deploy center stand for those times when you have to wait for the traffic light to turn green.
As you would expect with such a hefty vehicle, the Electrom LEV offers 120L of secure cargo space in the rear. If you choose to remove the cargo hatch in the back, you can use that space to carry a passenger instead.
But wait, there’s more to love about the Electrom. This two-wheeler packs dual hub motors, featuring a direct-drive hub motor in the rear (1,200W of continuous power) and a geared Bafang hub motor in the front (500W of continuous power). There are no bicycle gears, you have a GCD (generator chain drive) pedaling system instead, which works like an automatic transmission. This way riders get to pedal as much or little as they wish, enjoying a user-friendly, intuitive electric bike and a pleasant riding experience.
Designed to meet various local e-bike regulations, the Electrom can be set accordingly in terms of speed limits but boasts of being able to hit a top speed of 65 kph (40 mph) with the electric assist.
As for the range of the two-wheeler, the battery pack with a total capacity of 2,800 Wh claims to offer up to 200 km (124 miles) on a charge. Moreover, you can opt for extra batteries and increase that range to a whopping 400 km (248 miles).
The only problem with the Electrom LEV is that we have no idea how much it costs. All we know is that the vehicle is currently produced on a small scale, as a kit, and the manufacturer will only offer pricing information on request, to “serious buyers” who are willing to contact them. You can watch the Electrom LEV in action in the video below, to help you make up your mind whether you want one of these.