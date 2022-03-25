Electrify America Presents New Design Vision for Charging Station of the Future

Electrify America has announced a new design vision for its future charging stations, together with a next-generation charger featuring functional design updates meant to improve the customer’s hands-on charging experience.
Dubbed ‘The Charging Station of the Future’, this project highlights design and comfort elements such as solar canopies and awnings, customer waiting areas, plus other customer-focused services at select locations.
The company plans to showcase this new design both in 2022 and 2023, in select new flagship charging facilities in Santa Barbara, San Francisco, San Diego and Beverly Hills, California, but also in New York within Manhattan and Brooklyn. Currently, Electrify America has flagship stations just in Baker and Santa Clara, CA.
“Electrify America will be reinventing the look and feel at many of our charging stations to meet and exceed the expectations of customers moving from a gas-powered vehicle to an electric lifestyle,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. “These new designs will help elevate the charging experience for our customers, building on the foundation of our ultra-fast and reliable coast-to-coast network.”
If you’re a customer, you can look forward to special lounges, EV showcase areas, dedicated event spaces, overhead solar canopies to shield you from the sun or bad weather, on-site security cameras, additional lighting and more.
If the charging station is located at select shopping locations, you might also benefit from valet charging and curbside delivery options.
As for the next-generation charger, these redesigned units feature up to 150 and 350 kilowatts of charging power, while standing 8 feet tall, making them easy to spot from a distance. Meanwhile, an all-new design will reduce the overall footprint of the charger, while a brighter HMI screen will help reduce glare from sunlight. That reduced footprint, by the way, will allow for the installation of even more equipment in urban locations where there isn’t a lot of space.
