Electricity From Renewables Is Getting Increasingly Cheaper Than Coal

If you own a Tesla or something a little more humble like a Nissan Leaf, you’re likely charging up at a Supercharger or in your garage at home. The question is, have you ever wondered where does that electricity come from?
The United States, for example, relies on natural gas for 38.4 percent of its energy while coal is second with 23.5 percent. Coal-fired power stations, however, are not exactly green to the environment as well as our very own health. Stations that burn coal to generate electricity are responsible for a fifth or so of total carbon-dioxide emissions in the world, making them the largest source of greenhouses gases.
Going forward, coal generation is expected to “decrease significantly in 2020” according to a report from Carbon Tracker. One reason is the COVID-19 pandemic, the coronavirus scare that’s hitting both the economy and the way we’re living because of the social isolation policies adopted by so many countries.
Burning less coal than before is one thing, but don’t forget how renewables keep getting cheaper. From the least-cost option for power generation to the Boogeyman of the power-generating industry, coal is more expensive than renewables in places such as Japan, Australia, Russia, the United States, and a lot of European countries. These include the United Kingdom, Sweden, Czech Republic, Romania, Austria, Germany, Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, as well as the Netherlands.
Described as a not-for-profit financial think thank, Carbon Tracker has previously reported that more than 60 percent of coal-fired power plants are producing electricity at a higher cost than wind and solar installations. More than 95 percent of the European Union’s coal generating capacity costs more than it would to build new wind or solar installations, and the same can be said about China (71 percent), India (51 percent), and… wait for it… the United States of America (47 percent).
Even though the Donald Trump administration has loosened emissions standards for coal plants, utility companies as well as investors seemingly understand the potential cost savings and potential growth of going green. Also concerning the U.S.., 15.1 GW of coal-fired electricity generation capacity was retired in 2019.
Going forward, coal generation is expected to “decrease significantly in 2020” according to a report from Carbon Tracker. One reason is the COVID-19 pandemic, the coronavirus scare that’s hitting both the economy and the way we’re living because of the social isolation policies adopted by so many countries.
Burning less coal than before is one thing, but don’t forget how renewables keep getting cheaper. From the least-cost option for power generation to the Boogeyman of the power-generating industry, coal is more expensive than renewables in places such as Japan, Australia, Russia, the United States, and a lot of European countries. These include the United Kingdom, Sweden, Czech Republic, Romania, Austria, Germany, Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, as well as the Netherlands.
Described as a not-for-profit financial think thank, Carbon Tracker has previously reported that more than 60 percent of coal-fired power plants are producing electricity at a higher cost than wind and solar installations. More than 95 percent of the European Union’s coal generating capacity costs more than it would to build new wind or solar installations, and the same can be said about China (71 percent), India (51 percent), and… wait for it… the United States of America (47 percent).
Even though the Donald Trump administration has loosened emissions standards for coal plants, utility companies as well as investors seemingly understand the potential cost savings and potential growth of going green. Also concerning the U.S.., 15.1 GW of coal-fired electricity generation capacity was retired in 2019.