New Initiatives Are Putting Old Plastics in Our Cars

4 Electric Opel Mokka Significantly Lighter Than Before, New Photos Released

2 2021 Opel Mokka Interior Revealed to Be More Screens, Less Buttons

1 2021 Opel Mokka Front End Uncovered, Previews the Face of All Future Opel EVs

More on this:

Electric Opel Mokka Face Revealed (Sort of) in Really Fuzzy Images

A completely new Opel. This is how the carmaker’s CEO Michael Lohscheller describes the upcoming incarnation of the Mokka, the crossover the Germans have been selling since 2013. 22 photos SUV , more precisely about the electric variant that will be at the core of the new range. Built on the new Common Modular Platform (CMP) platform - the one the carmaker’s parent company, PSA, calls



This week’s news concerning the Mokka involves once more the front end. Confirmed at the beginning of the month as an evolution of the



The new face, which will likely be used on other Opel models from the future as well, comes as a build with little to no grille, extending from left to right to integrate both of the headlights and featuring the lightning-flash emblem smack down the middle.



There is no official information yet on what will power the electric Mokka. The only other electric car in the auto maker’s portfolio is the kWh battery provides a top range of 330 km (205 miles), while the electric motor develops 136 hp and 260 Nm of torque.



“I've been responsible for Opel for three years. During this time, we put a lot of work and even more passion into the development of the new Mokka. With the next generation of Mokka, we're practically reinventing Opel. I can't wait to see our newcomer on the streets,” said in a statement Opel’s CEO.



The new Mokka, including its electric version, will launch early next year.



For the past two months or so, Opel has been slowly releasing bits and pieces of information about the, more precisely about the electric variant that will be at the core of the new range. Built on the new Common Modular Platform (CMP) platform - the one the carmaker’s parent company, PSA, calls EMP1 – the new Mokka should be capable of accommodating both combustion and electric powertrains.This week’s news concerning the Mokka involves once more the front end. Confirmed at the beginning of the month as an evolution of the Opel Vizor first shown in 2018 on the GT X Experimental concept, it is shown in a fuzzy way in blurred images in a video released on Monday (June 22).The new face, which will likely be used on other Opel models from the future as well, comes as a build with little to no grille, extending from left to right to integrate both of the headlights and featuring the lightning-flash emblem smack down the middle.There is no official information yet on what will power the electric Mokka. The only other electric car in the auto maker’s portfolio is the Corsa . In the small city car, the 50battery provides a top range of 330 km (205 miles), while the electric motor develops 136 hp and 260 Nm of torque.“I've been responsible for Opel for three years. During this time, we put a lot of work and even more passion into the development of the new Mokka. With the next generation of Mokka, we're practically reinventing Opel. I can't wait to see our newcomer on the streets,” said in a statement Opel’s CEO.The new Mokka, including its electric version, will launch early next year.

load press release