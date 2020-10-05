autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tesla Month
Car reviews:
 

Electric Harley-Davidson Revival Concept Aims to Appeal to Younger Generations

5 Oct 2020, 11:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Renderings
The Harley-Davidson LiveWire, the first fully-electric offering from the iconic brand, has been at the receiving end of many glowing reviews but that doesn’t change the fact that customer interest has been underwhelming so far.
13 photos
Harley-Davidson Revival concept aims to deliver an electric Harley to appeal to the younger generationsHarley-Davidson Revival concept aims to deliver an electric Harley to appeal to the younger generationsHarley-Davidson Revival concept aims to deliver an electric Harley to appeal to the younger generationsHarley-Davidson Revival concept aims to deliver an electric Harley to appeal to the younger generationsHarley-Davidson Revival concept aims to deliver an electric Harley to appeal to the younger generationsHarley-Davidson Revival concept aims to deliver an electric Harley to appeal to the younger generationsHarley-Davidson Revival concept aims to deliver an electric Harley to appeal to the younger generationsHarley-Davidson Revival concept aims to deliver an electric Harley to appeal to the younger generationsHarley-Davidson Revival concept aims to deliver an electric Harley to appeal to the younger generationsHarley-Davidson Revival concept aims to deliver an electric Harley to appeal to the younger generationsHarley-Davidson Revival concept aims to deliver an electric Harley to appeal to the younger generations
Priced at $30,000, the LiveWire, which was seen as one way of solving Harley's generational woes, is simply too expensive for the younger generations. That, combined with the fact that the Harley image is still associated with the bad boy biker image, and the perception that all its bikes are large, loud and expensive, has contributed to what one designer calls an accessibility problem.

In short, millennials and Gen Zers won’t touch a Harley with a ten-foot pole, even if they could afford it.

Industrial designer Tanner Van De Veer and DAAPworks set out to deliver a motorcycle that could probably solve Harley’s problems in this regard. The concept is named the Harley-Davidson Revival and is seen as an all-electric, minimalist and futurist creation that takes inspiration from the early Harley designs to deliver a bike that even youngsters would ride.

As per the project’s description, Revival is minimalist and functional, but still muscular and iconic-looking. On paper at least, it would also be cheaper, though it would still use premium materials.

With a low center of gravity but higher ride height, it stands out with features like adjustable footpegs, real leather handlebars and other leather accents, a minimalist instrument cluster, and sleek LED lights. It is smaller and more compact than current Harley offerings. To save time and cut down costs, instead of a rechargeable battery, it would come with a hot-swappable battery pack.

At the same time, while heavily modified, Revival would be an instantly recognizable Harley, the designer says. Aside from the frame, the headlight is meant to resemble the Harley-Davidson logo, which, Van De Veer theorizes, would make the bike instantly recognizable “a mile away.”
Harley-Davidson Revival Harley-Davidson Harley-Davidson LiveWire concept rendering electric motorcycle Tanner Van De Veer
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day