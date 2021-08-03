Electric G-class Could Be Revealed As Early As September

4 AMG, Maybach, and G-Class Sub-Brands Getting Bundled Into New Luxury Group

It is no secret that Mercedes-Benz is planning to build and sell an electric version of the G-Class . The new model could be publicly revealed as early as September 2021, which means it can be seen at the IAA show held in Munich. 7 photos



The top-of-the line model at launch would come with 522 HP and a 108- kWh battery, according to insider information. Naturally, it will drive all its four wheels, including the 560 model, which does not happen for the EQS, the donor of the electric powertrain for the EQG.



Its boxy shape and high frontal area will lead to a smaller range estimate than that of the EQS, which goes as high as 770 kilometers (478 miles). Some insiders believe that the EQG could get a rating of about 500 kilometers (310 miles) on a single charge with the WLTP driving cycle. Only the market can decide if that would be enough or not. After all, the G-Class's fuel economy is not the reason people buy it, and this will not change for the EQG.



The Mercedes EQG might reach the market as early as 2022, but other sources claim it will reach showrooms in 2024. Regardless, it will reportedly start at around 130.000 euros ($154,000) in Germany when it will be available, which is not cheap.



