Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Trail-Happy With Suspension Lift, Rooftop Tent Install

11 Jul 2022, 10:11 UTC ·
With the Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries in full swing, owners have already begun customizing their vehicles to suit their needs. Ford’s electric pick-up truck might have an edge here, considering similarities with the ICE version of the F-150.
Ford’s decision to underpin the F-150 Lightning with the same technical platform as the regular F-150 trucks pays off. With many common parts like suspension and drive train components, the F-150 Lightning can already tap into a rich ecosystem of aftermarket parts. This is something Rivian can’t match and probably Chevrolet won’t either, considering that the Silverado EV uses the new Ultium platform.

In a video from Bronco Nation, we see how this advantage is leveraged to make the Lightning better for off-road activities. Unlike other lifted F-150 Lightning pick-ups making the news recently, this one does not feature a leveling kit but a complete set of replacement Fox coilovers. This gives the Lightning a two-inch (54 mm) lift on the front wheels. Just like with the spacers, the coilovers are destined for the ICE-powered F-150, but they fit the Lightning just fine.

There was more to it than just replacing the shocks, though, as the new, larger wheels and tires made it clear that the front bumper and the valence needed to be shaved. The front crash bar was also completely cut out to make way for the Nitto Recon Grappler 295/70 tires. These are 34.8 inches in diameter, around 1.8 inches (46 mm) taller, and 0.4 inches (10 mm) wider than the stock tires.

Although it features in the Bronco Nation channel, the truck belongs to Garrett from the GRT Off-Road. Normally, he wanted his electric pick-up truck to be able to go on the trails, so he also installed a rooftop tent to spend the nights while going off-road. According to Garrett, the Lightning drives pretty much as smoothly as it did in stock form. The wind noise generated by the tent at a higher speed is a different matter, but it never gets annoying.

Video thumbnail


Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

