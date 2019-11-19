Electric Bugatti Sedan Could Happen for Under $1 Million

Founded in 1909 as Automobiles Ettore Bugatti, the French hypercar manufacturer celebrated its centenary with a bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful and luxurious concept in 2009: the 16C Galibier Concept. 16C stands for sixteen cylinders, Galibier is a reference to the Type 57 and a mountain pass, and Concept means that series production didn’t get the green light from the higher-ups.
Following multiple reports in regard to what’s next alongside the Chiron, the Volkswagen Group-owned brand is reconsidering a four-seater model “for less than $1 million.” Chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann is currently trying to convince the big shots on the board to fund the project, and as expected, Bugatti is making a case for all-electric drive.
“Hold on; doesn’t that mean Bugatti wants to get valuable know-how from the Porsche Taycan and that Audi What’s-Its-Name electric thingy?” In a nutshell, that appears to be the case. Bloomberg reports about the possibility of “a crossover,” yet Winkelmann told the motoring media time and again that no utility vehicle will happen under his watch.
As the pinnacle of the Volkswagen Group, the brand that’s known for engineering extravagances such as the quad-turbo W16 in the Veyron and Chiron needs to wow the public with the second model line. A re-bodied and re-badged Porsche Taycan will not suffice. Bugatti is “earning decent money” according to Winkelmann, yet the R&D funds are too low to support such a project without the help of the group by means of inter-brand synergies.
Another problem of going electric with a more mass-market product is output. The production plant in Molsheim currently produces approximately 100 cars every year, a volume that wouldn’t be enough for the yet-to-be-confirmed model in order for Bugatti to break even or profit.
“The industry is changing fundamentally, and we have to address what opportunities there are to develop Bugatti as a brand going forward,” added the head honcho. On that note, wanna bet a tenner that the electric four-door sedan will become the best-selling Bugatti ever?
For an automaker that’s always been specialized in limited runs of extremely special cars, this change would make Ettore turn in his grave. On the other hand, a cheaper product rolled out in greater numbers would work wonders for the company's financial situation and its stand in the EV landscape.
