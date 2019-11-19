autoevolution

Electric Bugatti Sedan Could Happen for Under $1 Million

19 Nov 2019, 13:09 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Founded in 1909 as Automobiles Ettore Bugatti, the French hypercar manufacturer celebrated its centenary with a bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful and luxurious concept in 2009: the 16C Galibier Concept. 16C stands for sixteen cylinders, Galibier is a reference to the Type 57 and a mountain pass, and Concept means that series production didn’t get the green light from the higher-ups.
17 photos
Bugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier ConceptBugatti 16C Galibier Concept
Following multiple reports in regard to what’s next alongside the Chiron, the Volkswagen Group-owned brand is reconsidering a four-seater model “for less than $1 million.” Chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann is currently trying to convince the big shots on the board to fund the project, and as expected, Bugatti is making a case for all-electric drive.

“Hold on; doesn’t that mean Bugatti wants to get valuable know-how from the Porsche Taycan and that Audi What’s-Its-Name electric thingy?” In a nutshell, that appears to be the case. Bloomberg reports about the possibility of “a crossover,” yet Winkelmann told the motoring media time and again that no utility vehicle will happen under his watch.

As the pinnacle of the Volkswagen Group, the brand that’s known for engineering extravagances such as the quad-turbo W16 in the Veyron and Chiron needs to wow the public with the second model line. A re-bodied and re-badged Porsche Taycan will not suffice. Bugatti is “earning decent money” according to Winkelmann, yet the R&D funds are too low to support such a project without the help of the group by means of inter-brand synergies.

Another problem of going electric with a more mass-market product is output. The production plant in Molsheim currently produces approximately 100 cars every year, a volume that wouldn’t be enough for the yet-to-be-confirmed model in order for Bugatti to break even or profit.

“The industry is changing fundamentally, and we have to address what opportunities there are to develop Bugatti as a brand going forward,” added the head honcho. On that note, wanna bet a tenner that the electric four-door sedan will become the best-selling Bugatti ever?

For an automaker that’s always been specialized in limited runs of extremely special cars, this change would make Ettore turn in his grave. On the other hand, a cheaper product rolled out in greater numbers would work wonders for the company's financial situation and its stand in the EV landscape.
Bugatti 16C Galibier EV Bugatti sedan
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future These Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual TransmissionThese Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual Transmission
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One No Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever MadeNo Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever Made
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Senna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of MotorsportSenna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of Motorsport
BUGATTI models:
BUGATTI Chiron Super Sport 300BUGATTI Chiron Super Sport 300 ExoticBUGATTI CentodieciBUGATTI Centodieci ExoticBUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticBUGATTI DivoBUGATTI Divo ExoticBUGATTI Chiron SportBUGATTI Chiron Sport ExoticAll BUGATTI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day