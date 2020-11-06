Electric BMW iX1 Spied Hiding Under Camouflage, 2022 Debut Expected

Remember how the BMW lineup used to look in 1999 before the introduction of the X5? Indeed, there were no utility vehicles. Now, by comparison, you’re treated to eight different models and plenty of powertrain options, including Ms and the iX3.
Under the “Power of Choice” product plan, the Bavarian automaker from Munich intends to level up on electrification in the next decade with more PHEVs, EVs, and utility vehicles such as the iNEXT. Lower down the spectrum, the smallest crossover in the lineup has been confirmed to gain an electric version in the guise of the iX1.
Spied with camouflage concealing the body panels that matter from the standpoint of design, this particular test mule of the iX1 differs from the internal combustion-engined model in a number of obvious ways. First things first, there are no tailpipes and no fuel tank under the trunk floor. Secondly, the diameter of the two-tone wheels and the eco-friendly rubber give away the propulsion system’s type. But most importantly, BMW spelled it out for everyone with “electric test vehicle” stickers.
All the exterior lighting, the front grille, and probably the front bumper are not ready for production, and the top of the dashboard is covered by a camouflage blanket. Given these details, BMW appears to be fine-tuning the powertrain for the time being. Speaking of which, you can surely expect a single electric motor instead of AWD.
Not even the iX3 is available with a dual-motor option, only a rear-mounted drive unit with 286 PS and 400 Nm on deck. In U.S. currency, make that 282 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Despite the battery’s capacity (80 kWh), driving range (460 kilometers or 286 miles) plays second fiddle to that of the Tesla Model Y.
Expected to arrive in the latter part of 2022, probably for the 2023 model year, the iX3 will ride on an evolution of the UKL2 platform. This vehicle architecture will be shared with ICE-only versions of the X1 as well as the plug-in hybrid option.
