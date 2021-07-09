Eleanor Convertible? 1968 Ford Mustang With Movie Looks Packs Coyote 5.0

More on this:

1 1965 Ford Mustang Restomod Is Related to Eleanor, Took Decades to Build

2 This Eleanor Mustang Packs a Nasty Roush 427 and Lots of Carbon Fiber

3 Evil-Looking 2008 Ford Mustang GT "Inspired by Eleanor" Appears Ready For War

4 Original 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Driven by Nicolas Cage Is for Sale

5 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Rolling Chassis Is an Eleanor Clone in the Making