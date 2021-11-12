This Cold War Jeep Packed Mean Horsepower in Its Comms Array, but Not Under the Hood

2 Bugatti Veyron SS Meets the Chiron and Divo in Forza Horizon 5, Does It Stand a Chance?

El Alfa Jefe Displays His Second Bugatti Chiron, Calls It Bobo

After an unfortunate accident with his first Bugatti Chiron, El Alfa Jefe didn’t wait long before getting another one. He has just displayed it on social media and affectionately calls it “Bobo.” 9 photos



Like your typical rapper, he loves displaying his cars and wealth all over social media and has taken inspiration from them even for several songs and music videos.



Batista used to own a red Bugatti Chiron, which, at over $3 million, clearly was the crown jewel of his collection. Unfortunately, his expensive Chiron was set on fire in Miami in July 2021, and there was little he could do to fully restore it, and you can see the damage below. Over a month ago, he put it



But he couldn't stay away from the high-performance brand. So, to stay on brand, the rapper got a second Bugatti Chiron this past October. This time a Sport model. In a new song called “Tamo En Hoja,” he raps that he’s the “only rapper on the planet / Who bought two Bugatti in less than two months.”



Now in a new Instagram Story video, the rapper shows the hypercar in a dealership, probably going for a makeover or maybe just a trip for a service check. He shows other Bugatti cars as well, calling them “Beautiful,” before turning over to his own, saying "this is my car," and affectionately calling it “Bobo” (translated to "fool"). The Chiron though is anything but that.



The



I certainly hope El Alfa will have better luck with this one.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supercar Fails (@supercar.fails) El Alfa Jefe or simply El Alfa, on his real name Emanuel Herrera Batista, truly loves Bugatti cars. His social media profile picture is the luxurious brand’s logo and he actually owns one of the brand's models.Like your typical rapper, he loves displaying his cars and wealth all over social media and has taken inspiration from them even for several songs and music videos.Batista used to own a red Bugatti Chiron, which, at over $3 million, clearly was the crown jewel of his collection. Unfortunately, his expensive Chiron was set on fire in Miami in July 2021, and there was little he could do to fully restore it, and you can see the damage below. Over a month ago, he put it up for auction , with a $345,000 starting price. The current bid is at $763,000.But he couldn't stay away from the high-performance brand. So, to stay on brand, the rapper got a second Bugatti Chiron this past October. This time a Sport model. In a new song called “Tamo En Hoja,” he raps that he’s the “only rapper on the planet / Who bought two Bugatti in less than two months.”Now in a new Instagram Story video, the rapper shows the hypercar in a dealership, probably going for a makeover or maybe just a trip for a service check. He shows other Bugatti cars as well, calling them “Beautiful,” before turning over to his own, saying "this is my car," and affectionately calling it “Bobo” (translated to "fool"). The Chiron though is anything but that.The Bugatti Chiron Sport comes with a quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, sending power to all wheels via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. Its power unit puts out 1,479 horsepower (1500 ps) and a maximum torque of 1180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) at 2000-6000 rpm. It’s slightly lighter than the standard Chiron, with improved suspension and aerodynamics.I certainly hope El Alfa will have better luck with this one.