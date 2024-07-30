EHang’s Autonomous eVTOL Conducts the First Passenger-Carrying Flights in Taiyuan

Chinese eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) manufacturer EHang continues to expand the operations of its pilotless aircraft in the country's low-economy sector. Taiyuan, Shanxi, is the latest location to host pioneering passenger-carrying flights completed by this autonomous eVTOL.
The end of the month might be a time to slow things down for some companies, but certainly not for EHang. The Chinese UAM company delivered the first EH216-S units to Xishan Tourism in Taiyuan and successfully completed the first flights with passengers onboard in the region.
Ten aircraft were delivered to this operator as part of the first batch, with more to follow. Xishan Tourism made a firm order for 50 EH216-S aircraft, and that's just the beginning. It plans to reach an incredible fleet of 450 autonomous air taxis in just two years.
These first units will primarily be used for sightseeing and other tourism services. It's all part of the low-altitude tourism project that's currently very popular across China and intrinsically linked to fully-electric air taxis. Developing a dedicated mobility network, a low-altitude-economy industrial park, and implementing a UAM traffic management system are also part of this plan for the future.
During the inaugural flight ceremony in Taiyuan, two EHang aircraft took off at the same time, and four passengers were on board. A couple of months ago, the Chinese eVTOL completed a similar demonstration in Abu Dhabi. Not two, but three different EHang eVTOLs completed pioneering autonomous flights at the same time – the first of their kind in the UAE. One was the famous EH216-S, with passengers on board; the second was the EH216-L (the logistics configuration), and the third was the EH216-F (the firefighting configuration).
The Chinese UAM developer also took advantage of the Taiyuan inaugural flight ceremony to showcase the multiple configurations of its pilotless eVTOL, including the promising VT-30 for long-range passenger-carrying flights.
Members of the Emirati Royal family attended EHang's event in Abu Dhabi back in May, and Mohamed Al Dhaheri, a board member of Multi-Level Group (MLG—Ehang's partner in the UAE), was one of the first passengers on board the EH216-S.
EHang completed similar pioneering flights in Japan and even Costa Rica. This demonstration-flight frenzy kicked off soon after the Chinese EH216-S officially became the world's certified autonomous passenger-carrying eVTOL in 2023. In the Spring of 2024, EHang also obtained the certification for pilotless eVTOL manufacturing, allowing it to kick off mass production.
The EH216-S is a compact and lightweight electric aircraft designed for short-distance, two-passenger flights. It boasts a top speed of 80 mph (130 kph) and a maximum range of 18.6 miles (30 km) on a single charge. For now, this pilotless air taxi will focus on tourism services, particularly emission-free sightseeing flights across China.
