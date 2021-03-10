Edgy 2022 Kia Sportage Shows Next-Gen SUV Design in Accurate Rendering

Nissan NV350 OGUshow Concept Envisions the Most Versatile Camper Van Ever

To be honest, we're quite happy with how the current Sportage turned out. Sure, the taillights look a little cheap, but that front end is pretty close to a Porsche Cayenne look on a budget. And it seems that the replacement model will continue the tradition of European inspiration.This time, it's shaped a little bit like the Lamborghini Urus, sporting a pointy nose and headlights forming a Y-shaped symbol together with the main grille, similar to the Sian's. We haven't featured that many spyshots of the, but there's a steady stream of renderings coming from the Korean YouTuber Gotcha Cars.He's got a trademark style of working with inverted colors and overlaying the features on top of an existing design, which in this case is the Sorento. It's amazing how realistic this Photoshop creation looks. Or is that Paint Tool Sai?With this sporty front end, it would be a shame not to have a performance model or at least a Sportage GT powered by the 2.5-liter turbo engine. The segment is becoming increasingly competitive, and we're seeing potent turbo engines not just on premium CUVs like the BMW X3, but also the Mazda CX-5 and even the smaller CX-30.Sadly, the main engines for the Sorento are going to offer less than 200 horsepower. We're talking about the new 2.5-liter and its 1.6-liter turbo counterpart, which could be offered as an "Eco" option. It's likely that even the European models are going to drop the diesel act and adopt hybrid powertrains instead, as seen in rivals from Honda or Toyota.