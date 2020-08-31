Ed Motorcycles Launches the Concept Z, Flaunting Incredible EV Stats and Design

But this one isn’t about those big brand guys. This one’s about a little shop down south in Aussie land named Ed Motorcycles. Before we go any further, allow me to explain why it’s always best to work with a small production shop. Limitless. Yup just one word. Because production isn't large, these shops can push the limits on their vehicles in terms of road regulations, and attention to detail remains quite high. With this in mind, continue reading.
She’s been named Concept Z. I know, a bit uninspired, but don’t fold your hand just yet, she's a beast! This might undoubtably be the strongest electric motorcycles from a mom and pop shop. Look. I'm just gonna lay it out flat. She has a top speed of 93 miles per hour (150kph). Even the new Kuberg hits half that. How she does it, we’ll get into in a minute.
As with most other EVs, her acceleration and torque curves are near linear and give it an undisclosed 0-60 time that’s considered one of the fastest in the world. How she does this is due to a motor and controller that regulates how power is distributed and when. The motor is an air-cooled, radial flux, interior magnet brushless motor that comes with minimal maintenance level.
kw.
Now think about this for a second. You go out with your buddies on a Saturday ride, and you show up on this rudimentary stallion. You all gather round and get ready to hit the streets. Everyone’s revving their engines, while you wait in silence.
Everyone leaves the parking lot and you’re the last one out. You accelerate and hear nothing more than the wind under your helmet. In under 30 seconds, you’ve reached the front of the line like a ninja heading for the lead ronin. No one heard you coming, everyone saw you go. Until that point you didn’t get much attention. But now, everyone is asking you what’s under the hood.
Suspension is taken care of by a huge 43mm front telescopic fork and huge rear coil over shock. This should take care of any bumps in your road, but also offers as much traction and handling as possible. If this isn’t enough for you, take into consideration the direct drive train of 5.4:1.
The aesthetic design however is classically simple, sharp and fully functional, with a chain-driven functionality. Why put anything else on it?
She’s been named Concept Z. I know, a bit uninspired, but don’t fold your hand just yet, she's a beast! This might undoubtably be the strongest electric motorcycles from a mom and pop shop. Look. I'm just gonna lay it out flat. She has a top speed of 93 miles per hour (150kph). Even the new Kuberg hits half that. How she does it, we’ll get into in a minute.
As with most other EVs, her acceleration and torque curves are near linear and give it an undisclosed 0-60 time that’s considered one of the fastest in the world. How she does this is due to a motor and controller that regulates how power is distributed and when. The motor is an air-cooled, radial flux, interior magnet brushless motor that comes with minimal maintenance level.
kw.
Now think about this for a second. You go out with your buddies on a Saturday ride, and you show up on this rudimentary stallion. You all gather round and get ready to hit the streets. Everyone’s revving their engines, while you wait in silence.
Everyone leaves the parking lot and you’re the last one out. You accelerate and hear nothing more than the wind under your helmet. In under 30 seconds, you’ve reached the front of the line like a ninja heading for the lead ronin. No one heard you coming, everyone saw you go. Until that point you didn’t get much attention. But now, everyone is asking you what’s under the hood.
Suspension is taken care of by a huge 43mm front telescopic fork and huge rear coil over shock. This should take care of any bumps in your road, but also offers as much traction and handling as possible. If this isn’t enough for you, take into consideration the direct drive train of 5.4:1.
The aesthetic design however is classically simple, sharp and fully functional, with a chain-driven functionality. Why put anything else on it?