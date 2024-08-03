Eccentric Custom Camper Van Stands Out With a Tasteful, Colorful Interior Design

Van life has experienced a boom recently, especially after the pandemic. Nowadays, there are many talented professional converters who can help you craft your dream rig. One of them is Moonlit Campers. Today, I'm checking out one of its superb mobile homes, which might be one of the most colorful you've ever seen.
Sometimes, I stumble upon camper vans that look so good I just have to share it with you. Such is the case with this 2018 Ram ProMaster converted into a well-equipped tiny home on wheels. It was made by Moonlit Campers, a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based company specializing in "building campervans that are comfortable, beautiful, and most importantly, functional."
The company was founded by Jennie and James. After the couple lost their jobs during the pandemic, they started building vans for a living. This Ram ProMaster is a custom build the duo pieced together in 2021.
As usual, I'll start the tour with the exterior. It has a clean look with a white paint job and black lower trim. You won't see as many exterior mods as on other camper vans. At the rear, Jennie and James installed a ladder. Climb on top of the vehicle, and you'll discover a custom-built rack holding a deck and three solar panels.
The plain and simple exterior couldn't be more different from what the van hides on the inside. Slide the entrance open and a gorgeous living space will greet you. Jennie shared that she was a bit skeptical at first when hearing about all the colors the customer wanted to integrate.
However, in the end, they all came together superbly. The customer opted for light purple, almost lilac-colored cabinetry, LVP flooring, and a white shiplap ceiling.
Various smaller touches complete the aesthetic, including an eye-catching tiled backsplash painted by Moonlit Campers, as well as overhead cabinets with rattan inserts and handles with gold leaf patterns.
The interior has an open layout, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the living space. Instead, the couple installed a large curtain for more privacy. In fact, the driver's cabin can become part of the living space, as the passenger seat is mounted to a Scopema swivel base.
Dead ahead of the entrance, you'll notice this rig's fully custom, full-size wet bathroom. It boasts two small wall-mounted shelves, a waterproof toilet paper holder, a shower, an AirHead toilet secured to a teak mat, and a self-cleaning Nautilus door.
One of the advantages of having a custom camper van built for you is that you can make special requests to accommodate your wants and needs. For instance, in this case, the customer wanted a place to store their iMac computer. So, Moonlit Campers created a special compartment behind the driver's seat for this specific purpose.
Next, we have the kitchen, located on the passenger side of the interior and covers part of the entrance. It features a beautiful round sink with a gold faucet and a Furrion three-burner stove/oven combo. You'll also discover a small fridge with a freezer compartment beside the oven, underneath the bed.
There's limited prep space—luckily, you can use a stove cover and a sizeable flip-up table to create more counter space. Furthermore, the latter is perfectly positioned to be used when the passenger seat is swiveled.
For storage, Jennie and James devised a large overhead cabinet, a custom slim drawer underneath the oven, and two cabinets under the sink, one of which is pantry. Moreover, the couple drilled many holes in the interior of the cabinets so the customer could adjust the shelves according to their needs.
The part of the ceiling between the bathroom and kitchen has a Maxxair fan. It's perfectly located to vent the moisture from showering and the smells and fumes from cooking.
Opposite the kitchen, next to the bathroom, Jennie and James devised a seating area comprising a bench with storage underneath and a swivel table. The bed panel beside it integrates the rig's control panel, consisting of light switches, a Webasto heater controller, two USB plugs, and an inverter controller.
Finally, the bedroom occupies the rear part of the interior. Bunk windows on the sides and an openable skylight above let plenty of light shine through, while four overhead cabinets and an open shelf offer extra room to store your stuff.
Like in many other camper vans, the bed is positioned higher up to make room for a garage underneath. You'll notice large boxes on each side that house the rig's utility systems.
Power's on the right. The other box holds the plumbing system with a freshwater tank. All the water you use inside the rig drains in an under-mounted greywater tank. Moreover, there are two switches that allow you to turn on heating for each of the two water tanks.
Jennie and James came up with an uncommon setup for the middle of the garage, which makes sense. On the left, they installed a long slide-out wooden tray meant to hold bikes, but the coolest feature is a sliding wall for the power system, which makes it way easier to do maintenance.
All in all, this tiny home on wheels boasts a unique design that beautifully balances aesthetics and practicality. "How about costs?" you might wonder.
Well, we don't know the price of this rig, but we know that Moonlit Campers has two pricing options: full custom builds that start at CAD 105,000 ($75,798 or €69,381) + tax and semi-custom builds that start at CAD 89,500 ($64,609 or €59,139) + tax.