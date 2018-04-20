eBay CEO Devin Wenig Becomes GM Board Member

The addition of Wening to the board of management has not been done by eliminating one of the existing members, but by adding another chair to the table. With his election, the number of members in GM’s board now reaches 11, 10 of which are non-employee directors.Wening is the head of eBay since 2015. He was named CEO after four years of serving as president of eBay’s Marketplace. Before eBay, Wening served as chief executive officer of Thomson Reuters Markets.“Devin brings significant expertise in technology, global operations, and strategic planning to our board,” said GM CEO Mary Barra.“His experience in customer-facing roles and insights into digital marketplaces will enhance our current and future business priorities at a critical time in the company’s journey.”Wening holds a bachelor’s degree from Union College and a Juris Doctor from Columbia University Law School. Aside for his role at eBay and now GM, he also serves as co-chair of the Governors of the Consumer Industries for the World Economic Forum, member of the Business Council and a trustee of the Paley Media Center.Last year, the executive’s total compensation from eBay alone was, according to a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), $17.7 million, a hefty increase from the $15.9 million he earned a year before.Wening is known for his views on how regulation of tech companies should be done. He is also in on the same barricade as Elon Musk and late Stephen Hawking when it comes to artificial intelligence, and even warned earlier this month in a letter to shareholders of a pending battle “with algorithms and robots pitted against a more humanistic vision of the future.”GM did not say what Wening's role would be on the board.