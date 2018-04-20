autoevolution
 

eBay CEO Devin Wenig Becomes GM Board Member

20 Apr 2018, 7:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Devin Wenig, the man leading the destiny of online giant eBay, has been chosen a member of the board of General Motors, the company announced on Thursday.
17 photos
2019 Opel Astra facelift2019 Opel Astra facelift2019 Opel Astra facelift2019 Opel Astra facelift2019 Opel Astra facelift2019 Opel Astra facelift2019 Opel Astra facelift2019 Opel Astra facelift2019 Opel Astra GSi2019 Opel Astra GSi2019 Opel Astra GSi2019 Opel Astra GSi2019 Opel Astra GSi2019 Opel Astra GSi2019 Opel Astra GSi2019 Opel Astra GSi
The addition of Wening to the board of management has not been done by eliminating one of the existing members, but by adding another chair to the table. With his election, the number of members in GM’s board now reaches 11, 10 of which are non-employee directors.

Wening is the head of eBay since 2015. He was named CEO after four years of serving as president of eBay’s Marketplace. Before eBay, Wening served as chief executive officer of Thomson Reuters Markets.

“Devin brings significant expertise in technology, global operations, and strategic planning to our board,” said GM CEO Mary Barra.

“His experience in customer-facing roles and insights into digital marketplaces will enhance our current and future business priorities at a critical time in the company’s journey.”

Wening holds a bachelor’s degree from Union College and a Juris Doctor from Columbia University Law School. Aside for his role at eBay and now GM, he also serves as co-chair of the Governors of the Consumer Industries for the World Economic Forum, member of the Business Council and a trustee of the Paley Media Center.

Last year, the executive’s total compensation from eBay alone was, according to a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), $17.7 million, a hefty increase from the $15.9 million he earned a year before.

Wening is known for his views on how regulation of tech companies should be done. He is also in on the same barricade as Elon Musk and late Stephen Hawking when it comes to artificial intelligence, and even warned earlier this month in a letter to shareholders of a pending battle “with algorithms and robots pitted against a more humanistic vision of the future.”

GM did not say what Wening's role would be on the board.
GM General Motors eBay devin wening
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes Digital Light First Look Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
JAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactFORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVGMC Sierra DenaliGMC Sierra Denali Heavy Duty PickupBMW M2 CompetitionBMW M2 Competition CoupeZenvo TSR-SZenvo TSR-S ExoticAll car models  
 
 