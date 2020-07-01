Eau de Space Brings Distinct Smell of Space to Earth, in Fragrance Form

4 TERA: Space Technology Used to Build the “Most Sustainable” Home on Earth

The smell of space, previously experienced only by trained astronauts, will soon have no more secrets for common folk, assuming they will back a new KickStarter campaign. 7 photos



"The Smell of Space has been locked behind 'Need to Know,' Astronaut only field training, and Red Tape for years. Through shear determination, grit, a lot of luck, and a couple of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, we got it out," the team says in the description of the



They need funds to get Eau de Space into production, and they’ve already secured them, even though they still have 47 days to go into the campaign, as of the time of press. In fact, reception has been overwhelming: with an initial goal of some $2,000, the campaign currently has $85,700+ in pledges.



As for what you might expect from Eau de Space, suffice it to say that it’s probably not for every nose. “Seared steak, raspberries and rum” and a lot of bitter metallic tinges, according to astronauts’ accounts of the smell. The team says they’re working with independent astronauts to verify that their fragrance is in accordance. And yes, it “can be worn if you like the smell,” they say.



However, the goal of the campaign is a tad more noble than just selling perfume. The makers are partnering with STEM for an experimental education program, so that every pledge amounts to a bottle of Eau de Space that is donated to a school of the backer’s choosing. With a double pledge, the backer can make a donation and get his or her own bottle of fragrance.



There are no plans to continue making the fragrance after the campaign ends.



For those with ethical concerns, Eau de Space is kosher certifiable, halal and vegan suitable, GMO, BHA / BHT / BPA-free, heavy metals compliant and melamine-free.



