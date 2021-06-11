Meet the AMG-Tuned Diesel Passenger Van You Probably Never Knew Existed

Easy Fix Discovered for Long-Time Android Auto Media Nightmare

Google hasn’t come up with a fix until now, but given the user community discovered the Google app is the culprit, maybe it’ll be easier for the company to figure out what’s wrong. More specifically, users explain that listening to radio has become pretty much impossible, all because Android Auto just insists on using media apps that rely on an Internet connection to stream content.A post with nearly 50 replies on Google’s forums reveals that whenever Android Auto is started, the radio is automatically stopped and the audio is switched to a media app installed on the phone and using an Internet connection.Manually switching back to the radio is just a temporary workaround, as it typically takes Android Auto just a minute or two before it reverts to media apps again. And needless to say, the same thing is happening again and again, so it’s become pretty impossible to listen to the radio when Android Auto is running.But according to someone on Google’s forums, the workaround is as simple as it could be, and it all comes down to the Google app. On Android and Android Auto, the Google app is responsible for powering the Google Assistant experience, so when the Mountain View-based search giant ships new updates for its assistant, this is the app that’s getting new versions.And as it turns out, the radio listening problems on Android Auto are caused by the Google app, with one user explaining that uninstalling the latest updates brings things back to normal. Of course, this isn’t necessarily the most convenient workaround given you could end up missing some new features and improvements, but at least you’re not forced to listen to media apps anymore.Google hasn’t come up with a fix until now, but given the user community discovered the Google app is the culprit, maybe it’ll be easier for the company to figure out what’s wrong.