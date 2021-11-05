Earth+Kin Drops All-Terrain Cargo Trailer – Used With a Car, Bike, or Pulled Along on Foot

It's called the ATW (All-Terrain Wagon), a project recently launched by a team known as Earth+Kin (EK), a business that has a knack for making all sorts of gear. Bent on making tough and capable clothing, shirts, blankets, and stainless steel drinkware, this team finally chose to do something slightly different and came up with the ATW.
Why make such a big fuss about this towable? Well, to put things plainly, it's really dang versatile. Just to get an idea of what I mean, you can use the ATW attached to the hitch of a car, dragged behind a car, and even pushed or pulled along with no vehicle whatsoever, just your pure bodily strength. How is this possible? Keep on reading, and all will be revealed.
Currently, the ATW completed its Kickstarter campaign and is now awaiting completion and delivery during Spring 2022. However, buyers that were quick on the draw during the Kickstarter campaign are getting their ATWs delivered during November 2021. Time to see what the ATW is all about and why we should be keeping an eye on EK's future projects; they look bent on growth, and who knows what sort of off-road capable projects they come up with next.
A feature that makes the ATW a bit different from other cargo carriers is its ability to be used by different vehicles. If you don't own a car, you can load up the ATW with whatever you want and push or pull it along wherever you need to go. It can also be used as a bike-drawn carrier. Currently, EK offers two different designs to hook up to your seat post or rear axle.
The final option, and one I find rather lovely, is to be able to be hitched up to any vehicle with your grandma's square Camry hitch. Worried that your license plate is being covered up? Don't be; the EK comes with supports to hang your number for all the world to see. Hooking it up doesn't seem too difficult either, as you just tip the ATW, hook up the hitch, and lift the structure into place. I recommend doing this before you load up your 100 lbs (45 kg) of available cargo. Empty, the ATW weighs just 20 lbs (9 kg).
storage area. This is because a ballistic nylon cover can be placed over the frame, transforming the ATW into a sealed-off carrier good for keeping things dry while being transported, possibly even suitable for your pets. Top things off with 16-inch AT fat tires, and you have a versatile little cargo buddy for just about any occasion that needs some cargo carrying.
Need a way to get your goods to that spot on the beach? ATW. Want to carry your fishing or hunting gear into the great outdoors? The ATW should be good for that. Best of all, you won't need to change your cargo carrier just because you're on foot, on a bike, or in a car.
As I stated at the beginning of this article, necessity is the mother of invention, and the ATW seems to have the right stuff to possibly end up in your garage next year.
