Earth Day 2022 Brings Free Charging at Electrify America Stations, Special Deals

For this year's Earth Day, the folks over at Electrify America offer complimentary electric vehicle charging to EV drivers at over 740 participating stations. The promotion starts on April 22 at 12:1 a.m. and goes all the way to April 23 at 3:00 am EDT. But there's more!
On top of covering the cost of all charging sessions for all of its over 740 participating stations, Electrify America is also offering a discount for its HomeStation Level 2 charger. The latter is a $50.00 off deal on the home charger if it is purchased through the Electrify Home website and the promo code "CHARGEONEARTH" is used at checkout.
As the company notes, the home charging station has an adjustable charging power of up to 40 amps, and it can charge EVs or PHEVs with up to 9.6 kW. Electrify America estimates that their HomeStation can add up to 33 miles (ca. 53 km) of range per hour for "capable vehicles."
Currently (no pun intended, but hey), the Electrify America network is composed of 800 charging stations, and they have approximately 3,500 individual chargers open or with construction completed. The fastest of them can charge a compatible EV at 350 kW, which is the industry's highest value so far, while other high-speed chargers in the network work at 150 kW.
Mind you, charging an EV at 150 kW is fast and will get you an 80 percent charge faster than you can walk into the mall, get something to eat, and return to the vehicle. The latter applies if you are already parked in the mall's parking lot, but you do need a capable vehicle to handle that much charging power.
By 2026, Electrify America wants to have over 1,800 charging stations in the U.S., which will have over 10,000 individual chargers. The expansion will include 49 states and the District of Columbia. With a bit of planning, a customer could drive from state to state using only their chargers.
The company describes itself as being the largest open DC fast-charging network in the U.S. and has pledged to invest $2 billion over a decade in zero-emission vehicle infrastructure, education, and access.
