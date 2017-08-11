autoevolution

Early Tesla Investor Says Model 3 "Drives like a Porsche"

11 Aug 2017, 11:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The first few Tesla Model 3s are already out there in the hands of their new owners, and yet any first-hand opinion on the vehicle is yet to hit our ears.
26 photos
Tesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3 unofficial configuratorTesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3
Actually, that makes perfect sense since it was believed that everyone who got their new EVs already was a Tesla Inc. employee, which means they were bound by contract to keep quiet about the Model 3 until every possible issue had been ironed out. After all, it was made clear that the first owners would act as a final test group, so there was no point in leaking any information to the public.

It would appear one of the people who received their Founders Series Model 3 is Jason Calacanis, the CEO of Inside.com and also one of the early Tesla investors. As an owner of all Tesla models and a declared fan of Elon Musk, Jason's opinion is highly biased, but it's one of the few we have at our disposal right now.

Talking to CNBC about Disney's decision to pull out of Netflix and start its own network, Calacanis was eventually asked about his new car. “Let me just say 'yum, yum,'” he began his description. "It’s a 'yum, yum, yum – yum, yum,'" he continued.

All onomatopoeia aside, Calacanis had something else to say about the Model 3 as well: "It drives like a Porsche, and it costs the same price as a Prius." Not the particular car he's driving, he was quick to add, which is full to the brim with technology, but the base $35,000 model is going to drive the same, so his comparison stands. Even though we highly doubt it feels the same as a Porsche.

Referring to Elon Musk's analogy from a few days ago after 60.000 reservation holders decided they couldn't wait that long for a Model 3, Calacanis said that "this is a Wagyu hamburger at a Shake Shack price." In other words, it's worth the wait.

He also said that the Model 3 is up there with the iPhone in terms of moving technology forward and he believes that "if we don't go into world war terminus, then this will be a successful car." And then he signed off: "It's incredible, I N C R E D I B L E" (makes two peace signs).

You can watch the entire interview down below, but skip straight to the 4:30 mark if you're not interested in Disney whatsoever and only want to hear the part about Tesla.
Tesla Model 3 model 3 tesla inc Tesla Motors jason calacanic interview
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business