Early Tesla Investor Says Model 3 "Drives like a Porsche"

You can watch the entire interview down below, but skip straight to the 4:30 mark if you're not interested in Disney whatsoever and only want to hear the part about Tesla. .@jason on @CNBC @SquawkAlley this a.m.-@Disney dumps @Netflix to self-stream, escalating content space dogfight; @teslamotors Model 3 debut pic.twitter.com/xW9oJsjCRB — ThisWeekinStartups (@TWistartups) August 9, 2017 Actually, that makes perfect sense since it was believed that everyone who got their new EVs already was a Tesla Inc. employee, which means they were bound by contract to keep quiet about the Model 3 until every possible issue had been ironed out. After all, it was made clear that the first owners would act as a final test group, so there was no point in leaking any information to the public.It would appear one of the people who received their Founders Series Model 3 is Jason Calacanis, the CEO of Inside.com and also one of the early Tesla investors. As an owner of all Tesla models and a declared fan of Elon Musk, Jason's opinion is highly biased, but it's one of the few we have at our disposal right now.Talking to CNBC about Disney's decision to pull out of Netflix and start its own network, Calacanis was eventually asked about his new car. “Let me just say 'yum, yum,'” he began his description. "It’s a 'yum, yum, yum – yum, yum,'" he continued.All onomatopoeia aside, Calacanis had something else to say about the Model 3 as well: "It drives like a Porsche, and it costs the same price as a Prius." Not the particular car he's driving, he was quick to add, which is full to the brim with technology, but the base $35,000 model is going to drive the same, so his comparison stands. Even though we highly doubt it feels the same as a Porsche.Referring to Elon Musk's analogy from a few days ago after 60.000 reservation holders decided they couldn't wait that long for a Model 3, Calacanis said that "this is a Wagyu hamburger at a Shake Shack price." In other words, it's worth the wait.He also said that the Model 3 is up there with the iPhone in terms of moving technology forward and he believes that "if we don't go into world war terminus, then this will be a successful car." And then he signed off: "It's incredible, I N C R E D I B L E" (makes two peace signs).You can watch the entire interview down below, but skip straight to the 4:30 mark if you're not interested in Disney whatsoever and only want to hear the part about Tesla.