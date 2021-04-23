Early Ioniq 5 Reviews Focus on Low Price, Driving and 800V Charging Experience

More on this:

1 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 Seemingly Meet for the First Time for Quick Recharge

2 Kia Valiantly Drag Raced the 2022 EV6 Against Five Supercars and Came Second

3 2022 Kia EV6 Wraps 800V Charging, 317-Mile Range, and 577 HP in Fastback Design

4 Hyundai's IONIQ 5 Arrives With Retro-Modern Design and Very Fast Multi-Charging

5 Hyundai Splits IONIQ From the Mothership, Becomes Connected EV-Focused Brand