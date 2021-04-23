Early Ioniq 5 Reviews Focus on Low Price, Driving and 800V Charging Experience

Both Hyundai and Kia have already revealed their first fully electric models based on the group’s recently developed zero-emission dedicated architecture, the E-GMP. And while Kia’s EV6 valiantly played the performance card against supercars, it seems that Hyundai is looking to entice customers with affordable pricing, classic SUV drivability, and, above all, the new 800V ultra-fast charging experience.
Naturally, the first ones to get the opportunity to drive Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 are representatives of the local media at home in South Korea, and already first drive reviews are starting to come out online. Luckily, these folks know very well that it’s all about the global reach in this day and age, so all the talking and voiceover is done in English.
We love it when even the hustle of using the closed caption feature disappears, so we can easily focus on the actual impressions provided by the host. So far, we have selected the reviews from the Asian Petrolhead and the Korea JoongAng Daily, with both having the chance to drive the EV’s long-range version.
Depending on how much time you have, you can either choose the longer take of the former or the slightly more condensed review of the latter. Either way, we gradually arrived at about the same conclusion. The Ioniq 5 is an electric vehicle that’s very much akin to any crossover SUV in terms of driving atmosphere, and one with a great price tag—at least in KDM (Korean domestic market) specification.
Basically, it starts at around the same MSRP of $44k (Asian Petrolhead did the conversion) as a Ford Mustang Mach-E ($42,895) would in America, before taking into account any incentives. Locally, it can go down to as little as $33k, which is clearly great pricing for Seoul residents.
Then, Hyundai’s single greatest asset for the Ioniq 5 might be the company’s new ultra-fast 800V charging; naturally, both reviews offer a glimpse of the experience. By the way, we have also added an official clip from Hyundai itself, showcasing in real-time the promised 18-minute charge time from 10 to 80% state of charge.
