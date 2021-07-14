Early Dodge Challenger Drag Pack Spent a Decade in Storage, Was Never Started

With Hellcats landing under the hood of SUVs and pickup trucks these days, we need to keep in mind that N/A HEMIs can deliver a driving experience that's just as intense. And what better way to refresh our memory than this 2010 Dodge Challenger Drag Pack, a dedicated quarter-mile monster that comes from the era when the 6.1L HEMI was Dodge's most potent V8?

15 photos