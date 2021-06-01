4 GTA San Andreas Jester Recreated in Need for Speed Looks Nostalgic

EA Suddenly Abandons Old Need for Speed Games

Need for Speed is one of the most popular racing games out there, with the franchise having millions of players both on PC and consoles. 1 photo



But as it turns out, EA has recently made a rather unexpected decision, killing off several



Need for Speed Carbon, Need for Speed Undercover, Need for Speed Shift, Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed, and Need for Speed The Run have already been removed from all digital stores, so the games are no longer available for purchase.



And while gamers can continue to play these titles, the online services will also go dark on August 31, which means you still have three months to enjoy the multiplayer experience. From then onward, all Need for Speed titles mentioned above will support offline playing exclusively, though only players who already own the game will be able to launch them.



In case you’re wondering why EA has made this sudden decision, the company explains in an announcement on



“The number of players has come to a point where it's no longer feasible to continue the work behind the scenes required to keep Need for Speed Carbon, Need for Speed Undercover, Need for Speed Shift, Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed and Need for Speed The Run up and running,” it says.



