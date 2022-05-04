EA Signs Charles Leclerc as F1 Ambassador, Debuts Miami Grand Prix Gameplay Trailer

Although we’re a few months away from one of the biggest racing video game releases of the year, Codemasters and EA have decided to make the waiting more bearable for F1 fans by providing them with insight on what to expect from the next entry in the racing series.
After revealing F1 2022’s launch date, EA and Codemasters have now released the first gameplay trailer from the Miami International Autodrome. Codemasters has closely worked with FIA to introduce the Miami Grand Prix into their upcoming racing game before the US-based racing track is finalized.
Along with the new gameplay trailer, EA Sports announced that it has signed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as the first F1 ambassador. He will be featured on F1 22’s cover alongside McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell.
The Champions Edition of the F1 22 will feature four other iconic drivers: Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, and Max Verstappen. Unlike the Standard Edition, this one comes with additional content, including time-limited Miami-influenced pack and three days early access.
F1 22 makes important changes to the series by overhauling rule meant to reimagine the race weekend with three F1 Sprint races. Besides the fast-paced, authentic simulation racing experience that core players already know and love, F1 22 introduces a new Adaptive AI to help casual fans jump into the series much easier.
Also, the game will feature a new F1 Life hub where the player can show off their collection of customization items and supercars, which they have earned by playing the game, through Podium Pass, or by purchasing them from the in-game store.
A handful of old features are making a comeback too, including the 10-year Career, complete with a two-player option, My Team, and Multiplayer.
F1 22 is slated for release on July 1 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via EA App, Origin, Steam, and Epic Games Store). As mentioned earlier, players who pre-order the digital-only F1 22 Champions Edition will receive additional content and three days early access.
