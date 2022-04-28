EA-18 Growlers Buzz USS Harry S. Truman Aircraft Carrier, Short But Intense Video Inside

The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is one of those incredible weapons platforms that live most of their lives very far away from the public eye, yet cast a very long shadow over populated areas. Sure, we do get the occasional news snippet and possibly even some video of it in action, but that only leaves us always wanting some more.
Introduced in 1996 as America’s eighth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the mammoth seafaring ship is so impressive that it steals the show even when it is not the main protagonist or target of the military’s advertising efforts.
Take the very short, but very intense video attached in the tweet below. It was posted by the NATO Air Command in mid-April, and it shows a couple of aggressive, low-flying EA-18 Growlers moving fast and with intent over the waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
The planes, alongside other 130 NATO aircraft, were at the time (and probably still are) on high alert on account of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. The purpose of them being in the air at the time was to patrol the area, but also “ensure the integrity of #NATO airspace & showcasing our cohesive, unified force,” as the alliance says.
And what better way to show that cohesive, unified force than to really show what’s lurking above the calm waters of the Mediterranean: an aircraft carrier, capable of holding some 90 fixed wing aircraft and helicopters, deck filled with hardware, with the fleet of fighters and other machines presumably ready to go out and about?
The clip is just 14 seconds long, and it is only about halfway in when the Truman comes into view. It however immediately steals the attention of the onlooker, especially given how the final seconds of the clip give us a glimpse of the ship from within buzzing distance, almost.
