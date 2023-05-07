E46 BMW M3: Pure Driving Pleasure Done Right

E46 is the internal codename for the M3 that BMW offered between 2000 and 2006, a modern classic that embodies the virtues of its acclaimed predecessors while also pushing the proverbial envelope into a new direction for the high-performance model. The Bavarian automaker previewed the last M3 of the second millennium in September 1999 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, then revealed the series-production coupe half a year later at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2000.

30 photos Photo: BMW / edited