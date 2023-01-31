E-Coast Is the Only Electric Beach Cruiser Bike With Belt Drive on the Market

Beach cruiser bikes are very popular among those looking for a recreational and comfortable cycling experience. They’re also suitable for short-distance daily commutes and riders who enjoy cycling at a slower pace. New York-based pedal bicycle manufacturer Priority Bicycles has introduced a new model to its lineup, and it’s a beach cruiser electric bike boasting very eye-catching aesthetics.
Known for building beautiful high-end e-bikes with mid-drive motors and quality components, the company doesn’t disappoint this time either. Called e-Coast, the new e-bike features a belt drive instead of a classic chain. Actually, Priority Bicycles claims their new model is the only Beach Cruiser e-bike with a belt drive available on the market at the moment.
Based on the manufacturer’s pedal version of the bike, the e-Coast mainly features the same type of components consumers have come to expect from Priority, with some modifications as part of the electric upgrade.
Moreover, the company says e-Coast is designed to offer a “hassle-free” riding experience thanks to its weather protection, the belt drive that would rarely need to be serviced, and hydraulic disc brakes.
“After the success of our traditional Coast model, we began working to bring an electric version to customers who seek the beach cruiser aesthetic with the mobility of an e-bike,” explained the company’s CEO and founder David Weiner. “We purposely designed the e-Coast to be like a seafaring vessel; it is the perfect marriage of beach cruiser comfort, extended travel distance of an electric bicycle, and the hassle-free maintenance Priority is known for.”
Powered by a 500-watt rear-hub motor, the e-bike will be able to accelerate to 28 mph (45 kph) on pedal assist. However, interested customers should keep in mind that the e-bike ships in Class 2 mode, so the top speed is limited to 20 mph (32 kph) on both throttle and pedal assist. For stronger and safer stopping power at all times, the company fitted the cruiser e-bike with hydraulic disc brakes.
Instead of a classic chain, the power is transmitted by means of a Gates belt drive that is carbon-fiber reinforced and lasts for longer than chains. It’s basically maintenance-free and more efficient compared to classic chains.
The bike is equipped with a 576-Wh battery that is mounted on the rear luggage rack. Though it might seem an odd placement, it makes it quite easy to remove the battery and increases the bike’s center of gravity. The expected range is between 50 to 155 miles (32 and 96 km), depending on the driving style.
Non-corroding hardware and materials ensure that the bike is weather-resistant. This is a very important feature for beach cruisers, as riders often use them for cycling on beach boardwalks, sidewalks, and areas with significant salt spray.
“Low-maintenance by design, [the e-Coast] is like a purpose-built seafaring vessel that you confidently take on adventures with all the features to tackle the corrosive salt, sand, and water in coastal environments,” the company mentions on its website.
The bike promises a relaxing riding position thanks to the frame’s geometry, a low, large saddle, and wide raised handlebars. Moreover, it rides on a pair of 26″ balloon tires that provide a high level of comfort and excellent grip.
Available in step-through and classic diamond frame style, the e-Coast can be ordered only in the U.S. for the moment. It costs $1,799 as part of a launch promotion, but the price will increase to $1,999 after February 5.
