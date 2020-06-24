E-Bike In Style With the Premium Sondors Rockstar, Cruiser And LX

The Bollinger B2: The Way the Tesla Cypertruck Should Have Looked

Sondors is a relatively known name among premium electric bike aficionados, also thanks to their willingness to send its products both in North America and across the pond, in Europe. Recently they upgraded their product range with the introduction of three new flagship offerings – the off-road loving Rockstar, city-dwelling Cruiser and fatty LX. 6 photos



The manufacturer now looks mature enough to attack the big leagues and has decided to showcase the Rockstar, Cruiser and LX altogether, most likely preparing itself to establish a new and high-end product line. We can’t really vouch for it, but according to



Its main characteristic is the excessive power figures – of more than 1500W and 160 Nm – but Sondors decided for a tamer version featuring a 25 Amp controller. That equates to a mid-drive system (equal for all three) with 750 Watts continuous power and a maximum of 1152 Watts. We’re impressed anyways, most of all because all three also feature 21-amp hours, 48V batteries (1 kWh capacity) – and that means ranges of 40 to 60 miles (64 to 97 km). All that while achieving an estimated top speed of more than 28 mph (45 kph) ... very impressive indeed.



As far as design is concerned, all three warrant the premium tag – the



So far only American customers are scheduled to receive one of the premium new products, with first arrivals scheduled for October after paying over the associated bills – the Rockstar is the most expensive at $2,499 while the other two are $1,999 each. Sondors Inc. first made a name for itself on the e-bike scene back around 2015 with much-lower powered models that also cost a lot less.

