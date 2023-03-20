E-Bike Explosion Fire Guts Down Sydney Home

Every good thing has a bad side, and as the world embraces the marvels of going electric, lithium-ion batteries are a constant headache to auto manufacturers. Chevrolet’s Bolt, Hyundai’s Kona, and Lucid EVs have been at the center of recalls related to battery fires. At about 8 pm on Sunday, a man was forced to jump out from the second floor of his Eastgardens home in Sydney, Australia, following an e-bike explosion.

6 photos Photo: Fourteen Fire and Rescue NSW