Dyson Will Bring Not One, Not Two, But Three EVs to Market, First in 2020

What we like about Dyson is that it's keeping most of the info on the project under wraps. Since it's a well-established company already, it doesn't really need to create hype, relying more on its first product for that. The 2020 EV should pave the way for the following two models which are supposed to appeal to the mass market and should reach high sales figures. The name Dyson might sound familiar. It might be written on the device you use to vacuum your house, but it's more likely you've encountered it in one of the public toilets you used recently. No, not written on the stall's door by someone spending way too much time in there, but one the blowdryer you used after you hopefully washed your hands.Dyson makes some of the most appreciated vacuum cleaners and hand blowdryers out there, which means it's a bit of an expert at blowing and sucking air. What does that have to do with electric vehicles? Well, it's all achieved using highly efficient electrically-powered turbines, so it's a stretch, but you can connect the two somehow.Sir James Dyson, company founder and CEO says he has a 400-strong team working on the project so far, with some big names in the auto industry involved already. The plan is to release the first model by 2020 , which means some sort of prototype must already exist.The plan, according to electrive , is to have the first car released by 2020, possibly 2021. It will be an expensive vehicle built in a limited run that will use Li-Ion battery cells. We mention this aspect because, apparently, Dyson believes the two more models that will follow should be ready to use solid-state batteries. To make it happen, Dyson is said to have put another $1.4 billion aside for research, with the same amount of money going into the development and production of the actual vehicle. With that kind of money on the tap as well as people who know what they're doing, this might actually be one of the few newcomers to the EV industry that manages to deliver What we like about Dyson is that it's keeping most of the info on the project under wraps. Since it's a well-established company already, it doesn't really need to create hype, relying more on its first product for that. The 2020 EV should pave the way for the following two models which are supposed to appeal to the mass market and should reach high sales figures.