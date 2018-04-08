autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Dyno Test Reveals New BMW M5 Produces Way More Than 600 HP

8 Apr 2018, 20:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The all-new BMW M5 makes 600 horsepower, just 40 more than its predecessor. However, that number was big enough to force the Bavarians down the all-wheel-drive road.
2 photos
Dyno Test Reveals New BMW M5 Produces Way More Than 600 HP
But if history has taught us anything, it's that German cars have grossly underestimated output numbers. You've heard of Dieselgate? Well, this is Powergate, the all-out war to see who can turn regular cars into vicious monsters.

With some manufacturers, the official HP number is the highest you are ever going to get. If a butterfly flaps its wind in China, your air filters will clog up, and you are going to get 10 HP less.

But with a BMW M car, that number is like an all-time low, achieved under trying conditions. It's been that way for many years. For example, the 4.4-liter M60 was rated at 282 but actually produced 300 ponies.

Its modern-day equivalent is a twin-turbo monster under the hood of the all-new M5. Everybody knows about the beautiful, rounded number the F90 is supposed to deliver. However, IND Distribution strapped their model to the dyno after breaking it in.

They measured 625 ponies at all four wheels. Even factoring in a modest 10% drivetrain loss, that would put the V8's crank output at around 690-hp. Convert that into the metric system, and you're left with about 700 HP.

The fastest production BMW in the history of the company has as much power as a Lamborghini V12. Should we really be surprised?

Torque? Well, according to the dyno numbers, BMW is underrating its 4.4-liter engine by about 100 lb-ft. The same thing happened many years ago when Motor Trend tested the old M5.

The difference between that one and this is that it also has the RWD drive mode. With two fewer drive shafts sucking up power, the M5 might be capable of some devilish top-speed runs.

2018 BMW M5 BMW M5 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 dyno test
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
BMW models:
BMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVBMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeAll BMW models  
 
 