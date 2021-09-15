Durango SRT Hellcat Races E 63 S, Runs Out of Talent

People tend to make mistakes in life. To avoid those mistakes, we must learn from the past. We can't communicate with our ancestors but their wisdom is within reach. Just think of proverbs. So many things we can learn for so many different situations. So it's best to keep in mind that you shouldn't compare apples to oranges.
Does that saying apply to today's drag race? Sure, both the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon can be excellent daily drivers. And we already know that they're both quite fast, at least down a straight line. But would you track your humongous Durango? I'm sure it could handle a few laps but I feel that there's going to be a lot of brake fade after a while.
But I've never driven one so I'll stop making assumptions for a second. On the other hand, the E 63 S can probably handle anything you throw at it. And let's not even get started on the subject of aerodynamics. I'm sure that there are a lot of Hellcat fans that feel that their favorite is going to win this battle. But even before they line up I can't shake the feeling that this is not going to go well for America.
The Durango SRT Hellcat has a slightly bigger engine, a 6.2-liter V8 in fact, that also happens to be supercharged. So, with 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft (874 Nm) of torque, is it going to matter that it has a curb weight of 5,334 lbs (2,419 kg)? On the other hand, the E 63 S makes use of a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8. That produces just over 600 horsepower and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, but this car also weighs about 600 lbs (272 kg) less!
We get to see a similar starting procedure, but this time the E 63 S takes the lead much sooner. We get to see the run from multiple angles and it must be punishing to watch for American Muscle enthusiasts. After two hard launches, it's time for the roll race. Both cars will be going wide open throttle after they hit 31 mph (50 kph).
As you'd expect from a supercharged vehicle, the throttle response on the Durango is phenomenal. It immediately jumps ahead of its opponent. But it felt like a short-lasting victory, as the E 63 S makes its way back into first place. At this point, it's obvious that the big SUV doesn't stand a chance, but the drivers have another go at a standing start.
Of course, a lot of people pointed out that if the Dodge would have been Hennessey-equipped, things would have turned out differently. But then again, the Mercedes-AMG could have had a few upgrades of its own, and the outcome would have been identical.
