While the Dukes of Hazzard TV Series, which originally aired on CBS between 1979 and 1985, can only be streamed on Amazon these days (more on this below), the 1969 Dodge Charger General Lee that served as the show's automotive star continues to fuel the passion of countless aficioandos online. And one of those gearheads is Kalim Oozeear, a digital artist who has deiced to add his touch to the Mopar machine.

4 photos