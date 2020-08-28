Dukes of Hazzard Dodge Charger "General Turbo" Is a Boost Commander

While the Dukes of Hazzard TV Series, which originally aired on CBS between 1979 and 1985, can only be streamed on Amazon these days (more on this below), the 1969 Dodge Charger General Lee that served as the show's automotive star continues to fuel the passion of countless aficioandos online. And one of those gearheads is Kalim Oozeear, a digital artist who has deiced to add his touch to the Mopar machine.
General Lee gets its fair share of controversy these days, with most matters of the sort being related to the presence of the confederate flag on the roof of the muscle car - many regard the flag as a symbol of racism and white power, believing this should be digitally removed before the show can be streamed on other platforms, despite the fact that one could always see the flag as part of the vehicle's Southern culture aroma rather than considering it a threat.
Then there are the people who jump General Lee-themed Dodges and this is a problem because it can easily lead to the death of classic Chargers that might otherwise get a second chance.
Returning to the rendering that now adorns our screens, this appears to have some opinion-splitting potential of its own and it all has to do with the digital mods the car packs.
For starters, the HEMI motivating the car now enjoys extra muscle, but since this is achieved with a pair of turbos, purists won't be happy.
Then we have the widebody kit - the overfenders feature a floating design, with these being filled by large custom wheels that sport the sort of generous lips you'd expect to see on such a project.
The fact that the Dodge Charger is almost glued to the ground might also add to the polarizing effect of the digital build, but keep in mind that, thanks to air springs, the driver can always lift the car - check out the second Instagram post below for an example of this.
