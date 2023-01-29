Dude, Where's My Solar Car?

More on this:

1 SaveSion Campaign Hits Deadline Without Meeting Goal, But Sono Motors Extends Deadline

2 Lightyear Announces the 0 is Dead – Long Live the Lightyear 2?

3 Aptera Launch Edition Has Everything Set for Production Start Except for $50 Million

4 Lightyear 2 Solar Car Makes Its First Appearance in Official Teaser Images

5 Sono Motors Lands Another Order for Its Sion Solar Vehicle, Will Sell 12,600 Units to FINN