Duchess of Sussex Closes Her Own Car Door on First Solo Outing

In today’s ground-breaking news, a human got out of a chauffeured ride and closed the door all on their own, and it was enough to send social media into a frenzy. 16 photos



Last night, the Duchess stepped out for her first solo public function, which was held at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. As per protocol, she arrived in a chauffeured ride, but she chose to break protocol when she stepped out of the car and closed her own door. That is to say, she did not wait for a member of her staff to do that for her.



This might not seem like much for us regular folks who open and close doors all on our own (yay for us!), but this is unheard of with members of the British Royal family. Meghan has been breaking protocol since she married







Then, etiquette expert William Hanson believes this is the Duchess’ way of showing the world she aims to breathe new life into the stuffiness that surrounds the Royal family.



“The Duchess of Sussex closing her own car door is yet another silent signal that she is going to be doing things her own way and helping adapt and progress the British monarchy,” Hanson tells the



“Whether she thought long and hard about it before it happened, I doubt it, I suspect it was force of habit, but it is interesting to see that many have noticed as usually dignitaries have a member of staff to do this for them. That comes from a security point of view, mainly, not just for perpetuating airs and graces,” he adds.



Whether the gesture was planned or not, it worked wonders on people observing it on social media. Closing her own door humanized the Duchess, made her more relatable and more lovable. After all, we do love getting confirmation that celebrities Royals are just like us.



Watch: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has arrived @royalacademy for her first solo royal outing — the opening of the Oceania exhibition #royal #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/HWSVbuy7RJ — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 25, 2018



