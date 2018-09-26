autoevolution
 

Duchess of Sussex Closes Her Own Car Door on First Solo Outing

26 Sep 2018, 12:03 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Politicians
In today’s ground-breaking news, a human got out of a chauffeured ride and closed the door all on their own, and it was enough to send social media into a frenzy.
16 photos
Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 Avant, now on sale for £71,900
Then again, the human is no regular Joe or Jane: we’re talking about Megan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, the former “Suits” actress who became the latest member of the British Royal family after marrying Prince Harry.

Last night, the Duchess stepped out for her first solo public function, which was held at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. As per protocol, she arrived in a chauffeured ride, but she chose to break protocol when she stepped out of the car and closed her own door. That is to say, she did not wait for a member of her staff to do that for her.

This might not seem like much for us regular folks who open and close doors all on our own (yay for us!), but this is unheard of with members of the British Royal family. Meghan has been breaking protocol since she married Prince Harry and every time she does it, it sends social media into a spin. This time is no different.

People Magazine believes it’s all down to Meghan being a feminist – and the second video at the bottom of the page confirms she’s done it before. That is to say, the Duchess is sending subtle messages to let the world know that she can handle doing her own stuff. Again, we’re talking about a simple gesture of shutting a car door, but you don’t mess with Royal protocol.

Then, etiquette expert William Hanson believes this is the Duchess’ way of showing the world she aims to breathe new life into the stuffiness that surrounds the Royal family.

“The Duchess of Sussex closing her own car door is yet another silent signal that she is going to be doing things her own way and helping adapt and progress the British monarchy,” Hanson tells the Daily Mail.

“Whether she thought long and hard about it before it happened, I doubt it, I suspect it was force of habit, but it is interesting to see that many have noticed as usually dignitaries have a member of staff to do this for them. That comes from a security point of view, mainly, not just for perpetuating airs and graces,” he adds.

Whether the gesture was planned or not, it worked wonders on people observing it on social media. Closing her own door humanized the Duchess, made her more relatable and more lovable. After all, we do love getting confirmation that celebrities Royals are just like us.



Meghan Markle Prince Harry car royal family feminism
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
May the Space Force Be With You Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
Detroit: Become Weapon The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Mercedes-Benz E-Active Body Control Overview BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Latest car models:
HONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactSUZUKI JimnySUZUKI Jimny Medium SUVVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 CompactAll car models  
 
 