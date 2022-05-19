Ducati Unveils New Performance Accessories for Streetfighter V2 Sports Naked Bike

Ducati has just unveiled a wide range of new performance accessories for the Streetfighter V2 sports naked bike, which is aimed at motorcyclists who appreciate the sporty DNA of the Panigale V2 yet prefer something that’s a little more comfortable.
Chief among these new accessories is probably the carbon wing set, consisting of four structural carbon fiber wings. What they do is they give the bike a touch of exclusivity while also improving control when you get it out on the track.
There are several carbon fiber bits you can strap on to the Streetfighter V2, including the front and rear mudguards, the rear shock absorber cover, instrument panel cover, heel guards, license plate holder and the exhaust cover. The latter is also available in titanium.
Furthermore, in collaboration with Rizoma, Ducati has made a series of accessories in billet aluminum, such as the rear-view mirrors, fuel tank cap, brake fluid reservoir and the clutch fluid reservoir.
Customers can also order new custom bits as part of a Sport Package, consisting of a license plate holder in carbon fiber, handlebar counterweights, fuel cap, brake, clutch lever and dynamic LED indicators.
Also available for track use only is the DDA Kit, which is said to combine the “functionality of the electronic finish line and the display of dashboard times with the data acquisition of trajectories, speed, RPM, gear, throttle opening angle and intervention of electronics systems.”
All of these accessories are already available to order through Ducati’s official website. You can check them out by clicking on the Configurator as you begin to set up your Streetfighter V2 just the way you want it.
