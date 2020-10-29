Electric Motorcycles, Is There Any Fun to Be Had Without the High-Revving ICE?

Ducati Scrambler Wears KRT Framework's Groovy Attire

Here’s a neat example of vintage grace at its finest! 9 photos



As to the donor, it is brought to life by an air-cooled L-twin colossus, with a generous displacement of 803cc and two valves per cylinder head. Furthermore, this nasty animal boasts a respectable compression ratio of 11.0:1. At around 8,250 revs, the engine is fully capable of delivering up to 75 hp, along with 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of solid twisting force at 5,750 rpm.



This sheer power is handed over to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission. On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by a single 330 mm (13 inches) brake rotor and a radially-mounted four-piston caliper up front, coupled with a 245 mm (9.65 inches) disc and a one-piston floating caliper at the rear end.



Without going into any other details, it’s quite safe to say this Scrambler is no toy. KRT kicked things off by removing the entirety of its standard bodywork to make room for their very own monocoque-style goodness. The bike’s new tail and gas tank have been hand-shaped in-house, using traditional techniques to form a single aluminum unit.



At the front, you will also find a fresh fender and a tiny fairing that hugs the headlight module, as well as the stock digital gauge and custom handlebars. On the opposite end, we notice an aftermarket rear lighting kit, a Ducati Monster’s foot pegs and one beefy Hydroform Satin muffler from HP Corse. Last but not least, the suspension was honored with an assortment of top-shelf Wilbers components.



