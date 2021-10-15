Caviar Limited-Edition PlayStation 5 in Solid Gold Is Just as Fancy as It Sounds

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Proves that It Has the Right Package for the Urban Jungle

Ducati has added a new bike to the "Land of Joy" 800 range for 2022: Urban Motard. Designed for younger fans, the model sports a contemporary look inspired by the world of street art. 13 photos



The bike was created to tackle the challenges of the urban jungle. Inspired by the world of street art and urban graffiti, its livery blends Star White Silk and Ducati GP '19 Red in a design that stands out. The flat seat and its low handlebars offer dynamic riding that is comfortable for both the rider and the passenger.



The comfort is enhanced by the Kayaba suspension both at the front and at the rear and the 17" spoked wheels on which Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires are mounted. The chassis features a trellis frame in black tubular steel with components that reference the world of Motard, such as a high front mudguard and side number plates.



Tech-wise, the bike shares its heart with the other models in the



The model comes standard with ABS cornering, which ensures safe riding in any setting. Electronics include a Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) that allows the rider to connect a smartphone to the bike via Bluetooth.



