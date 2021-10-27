Ducati Sales This Year Have Already Outpaced the Entirety of 2020

1968 Mustang Bullitt Story: From Movie Prop to the Most Expensive Mustang Ever Sold

And if the trends hold, it’s likely Ducati to maintain their sales momentum into the 2022 model year. The company says they’re expectations are high for new bikes such as the So far this year, Ducati has sold more motorcycles in the first nine months of 2021 than it did in all of last year. While it’s true that 2020 was a horrific year if you’re in the business of selling motorcycles, Ducati sales are up 25% compared to the same time period in 2021. Those numbers represent a huge uptick as during Q3 2021, Ducati says their numbers reflect the best third-quarter sales for Ducati in history.According to Ducati VP of Global Sales and After Sales, Francesco Milicia, the company’s sales are up across their entire range of offerings.“Ducati closed the first nine months of the year with sales volumes that are already higher than the full year 2020, both for the bikes and for after-sales products like clothing, accessories and spare parts,” Milicia says. “This is a source of pride and satisfaction for us here in Borgo Panigale and in all Ducati subsidiaries worldwide. The brand is now more solid and appreciated than ever and we are already focusing on next year. In fact, in these weeks, we are presenting to the world the new products for the coming year, through the web series Ducati World Première 2022.”As far as sales go for Ducati by region, Italy is leading the pack with 7,954 bikes sold, followed by the United States at 7,475 units and then Germany with total sales of 5,627 machines.Most of the results have come in the form of the Ducati Multistrada V4 . The company’s Scrambler 800 are next in line and the Streetfighter V4 and Monster are also on the list of top sellers.And if the trends hold, it’s likely Ducati to maintain their sales momentum into the 2022 model year. The company says they’re expectations are high for new bikes such as the Streetfighter V2 , a ‘Pikes Peak’ branding of the Multistrada V4 and an all-new DesertX adventure bike.

